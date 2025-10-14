Batten Down the Hatches: White House Office of Management and Budget Prepared to Weather Schumer Shutdown

We are now on the fourteenth day of the Schumer Shutdown, and Democrats have no plans to change their minds.

It's clear what the Democrats want. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson laid out the Democratic Party's game plan earlier today:

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is not playing these games. It’s not a typical smackdown, but it was a gentlemanly bayou beatdown when he explained what the Democrats want to reopen the government. Spoiler alert: they want a lot of woke nonsense, on top of the $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care. Johnson noted that Democrats want millions for global warming nonsense, grants for LGBT stuff in the Balkans, and while not chucking a couple of million for feminist pet projects in Africa. Those are just three items, but part of a $5 billion boondoggle.

Meanwhile, the layoffs of government employees continue. On October 10, the permanent firing of government employees began thanks to the Democrats' refusal to end the Schumer Shutdown. President Trump has been focused on making sure the WIC program has funding and that our troops get paid.

And the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is prepared for the long haul:

OMB is making every preparation to batten down the hatches and ride out the Democrats’ intransigence.



Pay the troops, pay law enforcement, continue the RIFs, and wait. — Office of Management and Budget (@WHOMB) October 14, 2025

This is squarely on the Democratic Party. Several news outlets are reporting that this could be one of the longest government shutdowns in history:

There’s no end in sight despite continuing bipartisan chatter and Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s hopes for an off-ramp. House Republicans may need to eventually write a new stopgap bill, considering the seven-week continuing resolution they passed earlier is already outdated by two weeks. On the flip side, Democrats want a deal on expiring health care subsidies before the Affordable Care Act marketplaces open up on Nov. 1. Now, they have barely two weeks to achieve that result.

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer thinks the shutdown is going well for his party, saying, "Every day gets better for us." It's not, and the Democrats are using Americans as pawns in their political game.

The Senate is set to convene today at 3 pm ET, and another vote on reopening the government is scheduled for later this evening.

Democrats seem unwilling to reopen the government, it seems, but the OMB is prepared for the long haul.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

