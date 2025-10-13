'We Are Ready When You Are:' Trump Extends Olive Branch Peace Deal Offer to Iran

For years, the United States and Israel have warned about the threat Iran poses not only to the Middle East but also to freedom-loving people and nations everywhere.

Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism, including backing Hezbollah and Hamas, and over the summer, the Trump administration obliterated Iran's nuclear program.

Earlier today, we told you Iran's mullahs are in a "blind panic" and rushing through "anti-infiltration" legislation that would hope to stifle any future uprisings.

First unveiled in July, the bill is being railroaded through parliament at breakneck speed. The regime’s tame media outlets, like Khabar Online, have described it as a safeguard against foreign espionage. In truth, it is designed to criminalise normal life, to silence journalists, muzzle academics, censor artists, and drive a wedge between Iranians and the outside world. It is legislation written in fear. The so-called “anti-infiltration” bill grants the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) sweeping new powers over every sphere of civic life. Any student who dares accept a scholarship from a foreign university must now obtain prior approval from the MOIS. Journalists are forbidden from speaking to foreign media without clearance through a new intelligence portal. Even the simple act of sending a photo abroad could lead to years behind bars if it occurs during a time of “unrest.” This is not about espionage. It is about absolute control. The mullahs remember only too well the furious street protests of 2022 and 2023, when millions of young Iranians, led by brave women, rose up to demand freedom. That movement shook the regime to its foundations. Now, rather than addressing the people’s grievances, Tehran seeks to bury them beneath layers of new repression.

President Trump has now offered an olive branch to Iran, taking an opportunity during his remarks at Israel's Knesset to tell the Islamic nation a peace deal is on the table if they're willing to accept it.

Trump invites Iran to make a peace deal.



"We are ready when you are, and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made." pic.twitter.com/E8RcLTZ5nK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

"We're not gonna have this anymore," President Trump said. "Neither the United States nor Israel bears the people of Iran any hostility. We merely want to live in peace. We don't want any looming threats over our heads, and we don't want to even think in terms of nuclear destruction. It's not going to happen, never will happen."

"There's nothing that would do more good for this part of the world than for Iran's leaders to renounce terror, stop threatening their neighbors, quit funding their militant proxies and finally recognize Israel's right to exist. They have to do that," the President continued.

"We are ready when you are," the President said, "and it will be the best decision Iran has ever made."

