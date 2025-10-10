NEA's 'Indigenous Peoples' Resources Includes Map That Erases Israel

Back in July, we told you how the National Education Association (NEA), our nation's largest teachers' union, erased Jews from the Holocaust.

No, really.

The NEA's 2025 handbook was blatantly anti-Israel and antisemitic, referring to victims of the Holocaust -- who were overwhelmingly Jewish -- as "victims...from different faiths."

The entire Holocaust Remembrance statement read, "Recognizing more than 12 million victims of the Holocaust from different faiths, ethnicities, races, political beliefs, genders, and gender identification, abilities/disabilities, and other targeted characteristics."

The handbook did not, however, erase the identities of Palestinians when Israel was established in 1948, writing, "The Nakba, meaning 'catastrophe' in Arabic, refers to the forced, violent displacement and dispossession of at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948 during the establishment of the state of Israel." They called acknowledging the Nakba "ssential for understanding the Palestinian diaspora narrative and experience, including the ongoing trauma of our Palestinian American students today."

Of course, the NEA didn't connect the dots on that -- why was Israel established in 1948? Perhaps it had something to do with the victims of the Holocaust? And what about the 1,200 Jews who were killed on October 7, and the hundreds more taken hostage? What about the "ongoing trauma" of Jewish students?

The answer to those questions, of course, is that the NEA doesn't care. They hate Jews and Israel, and their latest offering actually erases Israel from existence:

Outrageous: The NEA — the nation’s largest teachers’ union — just sent a mass email celebrating “indigenous lands” and erased Israel completely from the map. pic.twitter.com/b39WY62TKL — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 9, 2025

Here's more from the NEA's "Resources for Teaching About Indigenous Peoples:"

Educators should be mindful of cultural appropriation when teaching about other cultures and understand that Native American students in class may experience lessons differently than non-Native students. ... Land Acknowledgements are a reminder that every major city, town, and municipality benefits from the dispossession of Indigenous land and people. It is a formal recognition of that painful reality and history and a small first step in truth, healing, and reconciliation. This guide outlines why land acknowledgements are important, how to approach them, and includes further actions to support Indigenous communities.

Not one member of the NEA will give up their land or homes to make reparations to indigenous people, however.

The content also contained links to pieces praising Hitler's comments about Jews and the West:

Just a small sampling of the content contained: https://t.co/ISOdsDRREp pic.twitter.com/zVR8rsVnIs — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 9, 2025

There is deep rot in the NEA, and it shows.

