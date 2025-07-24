Largest Teachers' Union Pushes Anti-Israel Agenda, Drops Jews From the Holocaust

The National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers' union in the United States, has made a terrifying alteration to how children will learn about the history of the Holocaust.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, the NEA's 2025 handbook refers to those killed during the Holocaust as "victims...from different faiths," without any mention of the Jewish people. The full statement says that the NEA will celebrate International Holocaust Remembrance Day by:

Recognizing more than 12 million victims of the Holocaust from different faiths, ethnicities, races, political beliefs, genders, and gender identification, abilities/disabilities, and other targeted characteristics.

The NEA, which represents more than three million public school teachers nationwide, puts out their handbook annually, highlighting the union’s top priorities, strategic goals, and political agenda for leaders, staff, and members across the country. It also includes the group’s bylaws and gets updated with any new resolutions or official positions the union adopts.

Part of their updated political agenda now includes pushing a narrative that vilifies the very founding of Israel—aimed not just at their members, but at the next generation of students. The handbook reads:

The Nakba, meaning 'catastrophe' in Arabic, refers to the forced, violent displacement and dispossession of at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948 during the establishment of the state of Israel.

Educating about the Nakba is essential for understanding the Palestinian diaspora narrative and experience, including the ongoing trauma of our Palestinian American students today. Teaching about the Nakba fosters critical thinking and empathy among students, promoting a deeper understanding of historical injustices and their contemporary ramifications.

This is blatantly wrong and presents a deeply biased version of history. NEA is blaming Israel alone for the displacement of Palestinians in 1948, without mentioning that five Arab countries launched a war against Israel the moment it was created. Palestinians weren’t just “forced out”; many fled because of the war, and some were told to leave by Arab leaders who expected to quickly defeat Israel. The NEA also ignores the fact that hundreds of thousands of Jews were expelled from Arab countries around the same time.

The handbook also has the stated goal of teaching its members that anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism.

NEA will use existing digital communication tools to educate members about the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism. NEA will use its existing media outlets to defend educators' and students' academic freedom and free speech in defense of Palestine at K-12 schools, colleges, and universities

The NEA waded into anti-Semitic territory earlier this month when its Representative Assembly approved a resolution calling for a boycott of the Anti-Defamation League’s Holocaust education materials. Fortunately, the union’s leadership stepped in and blocked it, although they are sympathetic to anti-Israel and anti-Jewish positions.

This story comes amid a nationwide surge in anti-Jewish rhetoric, where open anti-Semitism is increasingly accepted as normal. Those in the pro-Hamas crowd on the left, including several congressional representatives, have led the charge. "Alt-right" influencers have been quick to follow suit. This clip recently went viral on X, from the Fresh and Fit podcast, which has over 1.5 million subscribers.

Since January, @Google has removed over 30,000 @YouTube channels linked to Russian and Chinese propaganda.



But somehow the Fresh and Fit channel is still up, with over 1.5 million subscribers, despite repeatedly calling for the mass extinction of Jews.pic.twitter.com/JlcWxEZpm2 — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) July 24, 2025

So much for never again...

