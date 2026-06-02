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SCOTUS Allows Alabama's New Congressional Map to Stay in Place

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 02, 2026 10:30 PM
SCOTUS Allows Alabama's New Congressional Map to Stay in Place
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Supreme Court just released a new decision that allows for the newly-drawn Alabama congressional map to remain in place.

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Alabama’s map would grant Republicans an additional seat for the upcoming midterm elections. The move to redistrict came after the Supreme Court struck down portions of the Voting Rights Act that allowed for racial gerrymanders that had long benefited Democrats in deep-red southern states.

The case was decided by a 6-3 make-up along ideological lines. The liberal wing of justices stated that the conservative majority’s decision to reject an unconstitutional racial gerrymander “disregards both democratic values and the rule of law.”

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ALABAMA GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

In the massive mid-decade battle for redistricting, Republicans have come out clearly ahead through numerous court victories that have struck down Democrat-drawn maps and maintained Republican-drawn ones.

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It's Election Night...and Nate Silver's Tweet About California's Elections Is Spot-on Matt Vespa
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