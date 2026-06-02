SCOTUS Allows Alabama's New Congressional Map to Stay in Place

The Supreme Court just released a new decision that allows for the newly-drawn Alabama congressional map to remain in place.

BREAKING: #SCOTUS grants stay of decision blocking Alabama from using its 2023 maps. More litigation to come, but it appears Alabama will be able to use the 2023 maps for this election cycle - likely giving GOP +1 advantage for House seat. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) June 3, 2026

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BREAKING — The U.S. Supreme Court allows Alabama to use the new 6R-1D congressional map for the midterm elections.



🔴 +1 GOP

🔵 -1 DEM pic.twitter.com/UZtpM9eeUN — VoteHub (@VoteHub) June 3, 2026

US Supreme Court allows Alabama to adopt new 6R-1D congressional map pic.twitter.com/CU85SbheTM — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 3, 2026

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court greenlights Alabama’s use of its 2023 congressional map. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissent pic.twitter.com/PGmVyqyQxh — Shawn Fleetwood (@ShawnFleetwood) June 3, 2026

Alabama’s map would grant Republicans an additional seat for the upcoming midterm elections. The move to redistrict came after the Supreme Court struck down portions of the Voting Rights Act that allowed for racial gerrymanders that had long benefited Democrats in deep-red southern states.

The case was decided by a 6-3 make-up along ideological lines. The liberal wing of justices stated that the conservative majority’s decision to reject an unconstitutional racial gerrymander “disregards both democratic values and the rule of law.”

In the massive mid-decade battle for redistricting, Republicans have come out clearly ahead through numerous court victories that have struck down Democrat-drawn maps and maintained Republican-drawn ones.

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