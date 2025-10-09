After Backlash, Milwaukee Radio Host Apologizes for False Claim About Oct. 14 Kirk Memorial

The Milwaukee County Republican Party is planning to hold a memorial for TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk on October 14. That would've been Kirk's 32nd birthday.

It also happens to be the birthday of George Floyd.

Advertisement

Now, one Milwaukee area radio host, Sherwin Hughes, was forced to apologize after attacking Milwaukee Republicans for holding this event.

"The Milwaukee County Republican Party is commemorating the life of Charlie Kirk," Hughes said on his show. "Why would they pick October 14? 'Cause it's George Floyd's birthday. How... just disgustingly, utterly, low-life disrespectful. How could you?"

Hughes continued, "And these are the people that we share a county with. People that we share society with. People that we share space with. Where if we want a decent, honest, fair, harmonious Milwaukee city and Milwaukee County...and they picked the day on purpose."

"And it's just a random day," Hughes claimed, "They could've did it on the weekend. They could've did it last week. They could do it in November. They could do it around the birthday of Jesus. But no, they're going to pick George Floyd's birthday to commemorate Charlie Kirk."

While it appears Hughes' remarks were from late September or early October, they just caught the attention of Hilario Deleon, chair of the Milwaukee County Republican Party. Deleon responded to Hughes in a lengthy post on X that debunked the ridiculous claims and set the record straight.

It has come to my attention that radio host Sherwin Hughes of @1017TheTruth falsely accused the @mkegop for choosing October 14th to hold a National Day of Remembrance for @charliekirk11 because and I kid you not…But because it is George Floyd’s Birthday.



This is and I can’t… pic.twitter.com/Xk14En0t2r — Hilario Deleon (@HilarioDeleon12) October 8, 2025

The entire post reads:

This is and I can’t believe I have to say this, but this is 100%, unequivocally false and Fake News. We chose October 14th because Charlie Kirk was born on October 14th in 1993!!! Charlie would have been 32 this October. Never in our planning did we ever consider or know that both Charlie and George Floyd shared the same birthday. Charlie was a friend and inspiration to many of us and to our organization. For Mr. Hughes to stoop this low and try and paint us in a negative light in order to create more division and tension, it is wrong. We at the Republican Party of Milwaukee County would hope that 101.7 The Truth will encourage Mr. Hughes to issue an apology on the show for the misleading statement and accusation. We are not calling for Sherwin Hughes to be cancelled. He has the right to disagree with us and things that Charlie has said in the past, that is his first amendment right. But we are asking for accountability for false statements presented as fact in this situation. Like Charlie, we believe in allowing those who disagree with us to have an opportunity to speak and have a conversation.

The story also got the attention of another Milwaukee radio host, Dan O'Donnell, who added more to the story:

Sherwin Hughes, a talk show host on the ironically named @1017TheTruth, is spreading the malicious lie that the Milwaukee GOP is being intentionally hurtful and racist by holding its Charlie Kirk memorial on George Floyd's birthday (Oct 14). Oct 14 is Charlie Kirk's birthday. pic.twitter.com/aLB33dc4eo — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 9, 2025

Advertisement

"One host in particular on 101.7 The Truth FM has made something of a career out of spewing nothing but lies...he went so far as to tell a lie that it seems was designed to put something of a target on the back, whether metaphorical or, sadly, literal, of the Milwaukee Republican Party," O'Donnell said.

"Sherwin Hughes went on the air on his program...to blast the Milwaukee Republican Party for daring to host Charlie Kirk Day on George Floyd's birthday," O'Donnell continued, "There are only two possible explanations for this. One, Sherwin Hughes is stunningly ignorant and, frankly, really, really dumb for jumping to the conclusion that the 'random day' chosen for Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day would be intentionally on George Floyd's birthday. Or, he knows that, he knows that in a weird coincidence...Charlie Kirk and George Floyd do happen to share the same birthday. It happens."

"I share a birthday with, believe it or not, Bill Cosby," O'Donnell noted, before asking if anyone hosted a memorial for him on his birthday would lead any person to conclude the hosts were celebrating the crimes of Bill Cosby. "Nobody would think that, because nobody is that stupid," O'Donnell concluded.

Hughes issued an apology for his remarks on X, which cannot be shared because his tweets are protected. But he did also issue an on-air apology on the station's Facebook page.

"I stand corrected. October 14 is not just some random day," Hughes said. "It's Charlie Kirk's birthday, too. So Charlie Kirk and George Floyd share a birthday."

Advertisement

"Maybe this is an opportunity," Hughes continued, "Why don't we have those that followed, and admired, and appreciated Charlie Kirk's contributions to...American society come together with those who were moved by the murder of George Floyd and want to see meaningful, institutional change to policing. Can we bring those people all together? Can we have a cookout to celebrate the lives and legacy of two men that occupy significant places in American history?"

"I thought that they just chose October 14 because it was George Floyd's birthday. What kind of irony is that, that these two men share a birthday? They're both Libras...the zodiac sign that's about the balance."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.