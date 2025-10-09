Amazon Appears to Have a Problem With a Worker Intifada

On October 7, many people across the globe remembered with sadness and determination the second anniversary of the Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel. Those attacks killed 1,200 people, many of them at a music festival, and left hundreds more hostages at the mercy of terrorists.

There were others, however, who used the anniversary to continue pushing for hatred of Jews, Israel, and Western civilization.

We did not expect it to happen at Amazon, however. Yet it did, when a group calling themselves the "Amazon Worker Intifada" protested on Tuesday.

Amazon HQ Seattle, WA: employees in a group calling themselves "Amazon Worker Intifada" staged a protest on 10/7, shouting "There is only one solution, Intifada revolution."



This is incitement to violence. Every employee involved must be terminated. pic.twitter.com/1xAAKgW1Zk — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 8, 2025

This appears to be an overspill of the protests involving tech employees at Microsoft. Back in August, a group of "anti-Israel" Microsoft employees stormed the company's headquarters in protest over its ties to Israel.

Here's what the New York Post reported at the time:

Dozens of anti-Israel Microsoft employees, many wearing face masks and keffiyehs, swarmed the company’s headquarters in Washington state to protest the Big Tech giant’s ties to Israel’s military. The protesters set up tents in a “liberated zone” on the Redmond campus, renaming it the “Martyred Palestinian Children’s Plaza” — and toted signs that urged co-workers to “Join the worker intifada: no labor for genocide.” Other placards said “stop starving Gaza.” A group calling itself “No Azure For Apartheid” organized Tuesday’s sit-in after The Guardian reported that an Israeli military intelligence agency was using Microsoft’s Azure software to amass recordings of phone calls made by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last month, Amazon suspended an employee, Ahmed Shahrour, who was urging his co-workers to boycott a contract with Israel related to "Project Nimbus."

Project Nimbus is a $1.2 billion joint cloud computing deal between Amazon, Google, and Israel.

According to GeekWire:

In his Slack messages, Shahrour equated Amazon’s role with support for violence in Gaza. He urged colleagues to join a new worker-led resistance group to end the deal — describing it as an “intifada,” a term historically associated with Palestinian uprisings against Israeli occupation. Amazon cast the situation as a workplace conduct matter, not a political speech issue. “We don’t tolerate discrimination, harassment, or threatening behavior or language of any kind in our workplace, and when any conduct of that nature is reported, we investigate it and take appropriate action based on our findings,” said Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser in a statement responding to GeekWire’s inquiry about the suspension.

In a separate post on Medium, Shahrour wrote, "I live in a state of constant dissonance: maintaining the tools that make this company profit, while my people are burned and starved with the help of that very profit. I am left with no choice but to resist directly."

Around the same time Shahrour was suspended, an independent tech journalist reported a source in Amazon warned him an intifada group was forming at the online web giant.

Is an “Amazon Worker Intifada” forming?



Thanks to an Amazon insider we have received a few details.



Over the last few weeks we’ve watched as the “Microsoft Worker Intifada” has caused chaos within Microsoft (ransacking a farmers market, becoming aggressive with police, breaking… pic.twitter.com/fLeHiExziM — The Lunduke Journal (@LundukeJournal) September 9, 2025

Here's more from that post:

One Amazon / Whole Foods Software Developer is denouncing the Amazon CEO for expressing sympathy with the victims of the October 7th attacks by Hamas… calling that sympathy with the victims a “blatant act of White Supremacy”. He is calling on his fellow Amazon employees to “Resist directly”. Telling Amazon executives that the Pro-Hamas employees “outnumber you” and “we will force your hand”. “Palestinian resistance is forming at Amazon.” He included a sign up form to organize employees on Signal under the name “Amazon Worker Intifada” — with employees meeting at lunch.

It might be time for these big companies to take a closer look at their employees and which ones are working to attack Israel and Jews.

