The View Offers Super Bowl Attendees Some Horribly Racist Advice to Combat ICE

ABC's 'The View' has long been a source of woke, with a panel full of Leftist women whose entire schtick is hating President Trump and saying the most offensive things imaginable. And this week, they've taken it to the next level.

Back at the end of September, the NFL announced Spanish rapper Bad Bunny would headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Mr. Bunny is anti-ICE and vowed not to do shows in the US out of fear that his concert attendees would be deported. His concerns were apparently overridden by a big check from the NFL, though.

Bunny appeared on SNL this past weekend to add insult to injury by telling viewers they have four months to learn Spanish in order to understand his halftime show.

The Left is concerned about ICE being at the Super Bowl this year, so the gals on 'The View' weighed in with suggestions for resisting federal law enforcement:

Joy Behar calls Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a racist for ICE going being at the Super Bowl next year when Bad Bunny is performing (they're there every year). Whoopi instructs people to attend the Super Bowl in Latinoface to confuse ICE:



JOY BEHAR: She's threatening… pic.twitter.com/lzPcEqUtlv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 6, 2025

Behar said, "She's threatening to go to the Super Bowl when Bad Bunny is there and round up all these people that are illegal immigrants. Do you think that she would go if it was Garth Brooks or Eminem or Taylor Swift or any other white person?"

As Fondacaro pointed out, ICE is always at the Super Bowl. So if it were Garth Brooks or Eminem (both far superior choices to Bunny), ICE would, in fact, be there.

Then Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, "Let me understand what you're saying because she's going to go to the Super Bowl and round up -- how is she going to know who is who?"

Sigh. This is both absurd and stupid, but it gets even worse.

"Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent, who has dark skin. That's why," replied Behar.

That's not what the Supreme Court did, at all. But we wouldn't expect Behar to know this.

And now here comes the racist part. Goldberg told the audience, "Here is the thing, everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun, that's the first thing. And then -- and this is the only time you can probably ever do this -- give yourself a Latin accent. And just see -- and see if she can tell who is who."

"You know, Whoopi, that is such a good idea," Behar said.

Behar tried to tie this suggestion to a long-debunked urban legend that non-Jewish people in Denmark donned the Star of David in solidarity with Danish Jews during the Holocaust.

Of course, the claims Behar was making about Denmark and the Star of David are fabricated hogwash. Here's the Holocaust Museum on the claims: pic.twitter.com/IykwjQOzGh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 6, 2025

"In fact, unlike Jews in other countries under German occupation, Jews in Denmark never wore an identification mark such as a yellow star," wrote the Holocaust Museum of the claim.

This was part of Behar's smear of the Trump administration as a "Nazi occupation."

Attempting to incite another attempt on Trump's life?

Behar compares the Trump administration to a "Nazi occupation." pic.twitter.com/E9xJYcJEHF — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 6, 2025

It's not, but because the Left has decided President Trump is just like Hitler, there's no low to which they won't stoop. Including blatant racism.

The Left has spent years screaming about "blackface" and "digital blackface" (when a White person uses a meme or gif of a Black person). They attack people over "culturally insensitive" and "racist" Halloween costumes.

And since the Schumer Shutdown started, they've been calling the memes of Democrats in sombreros "racist" too.

But now, because ICE and President Trump are involved, they're telling Super Bowl attendees to be blatantly racist and Democrats won't say a word.

Then again, it shouldn't surprise us that Behar and Goldberg approve of such racist tropes. Behar admitted she donned blackface for a Halloween party once, and Goldberg dated Ted Danson, who did the same for a 1993 New York Friars' Club Roast, and Goldberg defended him.

