Is Ariana Grande Serious With This Question to Trump Supporters?
Here's What We Know About the Gunman Who Carried Out Mass Shooting at...
Vice President Vance Says We're Headed Towards a Shutdown Thanks to 'Unreasonable' Democra...
JK Rowling Gets Brutally Honest About Emma Watson
Planned Parenthood Will Stop Offering Abortions in Wisconsin Effective October 1, Citing M...
Des Moines School Superintendent Busted by ICE Is Also Illegally Registered to Vote...
VIP
Jake Tapper Gets Schooled on Lawfare, As Nicholas Kristof Gives Wine Pairings for...
Joint Operation in Wisconsin Leads to the Arrest of 21 Illegal Immigrants Including...
President Trump: Israel Has Our 'Full Backing' to Destroy Hamas If Hamas Rejects...
Swiss Man Faces Jail Time for 'Transphobic' Social Media Post That Noted Male...
Dolly Parton Postpones Vegas Shows Citing Ongoing 'Health Concerns'
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on Violent Rhetoric, Targets Stephen Miller
VIP
White Leftist Has Dramatic Reaction To Being Shackled at African-American Museum
President Trump Unveils 20-Point Plan to Bring the War in Gaza to a...
Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Rapper Bad Bunny to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 29, 2025 4:00 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Back on September 11, CNN reported that Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and producer Bad Bunny skipped the US on his latest world tour due to concerns over ICE raids:

Advertisement

Here's more:

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny said in an interview that he did not include the United States in his 2025-2026 concert tour because of fear that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would raid the concert venues.

“People from the US could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he told i-D magazine. “But there was the issue that … ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

The musician has previously been critical of ICE operations, which have intensified under US President Donald Trump. He posted an Instagram video in June in which he expressed outrage at federal agents in Puerto Rico for not “leaving these people working here alone.”

But Bunny's stance against the US didn't last long. Yesterday, it was announced he would head the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended

Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Returns to Court – Judge Issues Warning Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The Super Bowl is slated for February 8, 2026.

NFL fans, fed up with years of lackluster halftime shows, were not thrilled with this choice,

The post continues:

Also, most of his songs aren’t even in English. This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show. It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message.

Are NFL owners in on this idiocy or are they just culturally that disconnected from reality and how Roger uses the NFL to push left wing social issues?

Is it that hard to pick a unifying music act who doesn’t want to peddle woke propaganda?

Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does. This isn’t about music, it’s about putting a guy on stage who hates Trump and MAGA.

Advertisement

Another X user said, "Bad Bunny for a Super Bowl Halftime Show is an objectively bad decision and you don't have to get into the weeds about it." Radio host Dan O'Donnell noted of Bad Bunny, "Turns out his business sense far outweighs his moral convictions."

Some pointed out that Bad Bunny is "a massively popular musical act" who is leading the Latin Grammys with 12 nominations.

It's possible the NFL is trying to draw non-traditional fans to the game with Bunny's halftime show.

In a statement, Bad Bunny said, "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, and our history."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT ICE NFL PUERTO RICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Returns to Court – Judge Issues Warning Jeff Charles
Here's What We Know About the Gunman Who Carried Out Mass Shooting at Michigan Church Jeff Charles
The Democrat Freakshow Freakout Is All About Desperation Kurt Schlichter
JK Rowling Gets Brutally Honest About Emma Watson Amy Curtis
Swiss Man Faces Jail Time for 'Transphobic' Social Media Post That Noted Male and Female Skeletons Differ Amy Curtis
Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross Wrongly Identifies Victim of Violent Crime Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Returns to Court – Judge Issues Warning Jeff Charles
Advertisement