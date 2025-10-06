VIP
Make Them Pay
VA AG Dem Candidate Jay Jones Just Lost MSNBC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 06, 2025 11:30 AM
MSNBC

Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for Virginia Attorney General, has had a terrible weekend. Deservedly so. Not only did we learn Jones was busted a few years ago for reckless driving, and then did his "community service" to advance his political career. 

But that pales in comparison to the 2022 text messages that dropped late last week, in which Jones said he wanted to shoot one of his Republican colleagues, Todd Gilbert, and wished Gilbert's children would die so the Republican would change his mind on gun control.

As our own Matt Vespa wrote:

So, he got a cupcake deal, but what about wishing death on State House Speaker Todd Gilbert? Yeah, in a series of texts, Jones pretty much hopes his enemies feel pain since that’s the only way change can happen. It’s insane. This outburst occurred in August 2022 when a moderate Virginia Democrat, Joe Johnson, Jr., passed away. Jones was not fond of Johnson, scoffed at the tributes, and seemed like an all-around unstable personality.

Republicans, including President Trump and Vice President Vance, have called for Jones to drop out of the race. And he should. Jones is running to be the top lawmaker in VA, and he not only wants to harm Republicans and their children, but he also called Gilbert's kids "little fascists."

Imagine how he feels about the 45% of VA residents who vote Republican and the 46% of Virginians -- including independents and probably some Democrats. He wants to be in charge of doling out justice in Old Dominion?

We don't think so.

Some Democrats defended Jones, including former Biden aide Neera Tanden, who dismissed the outrageous texts as part of a "private conversation." Virginia Beach Democrats doubled down on their support of Jones for AG in a written statement.

Democratic State Senators vouched for Jones, too.

Other Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, criticized Jones. But Spanberger stopped short of calling on Jones to drop out of the race.

In a written statement, Spanberger said, "After learning of these comments earlier today, I spoke frankly with Jay about my disgust with what he had said and texted. I made clear to Jay that he must fully take responsibility for his words. What I have also made clear is that as a candidate — and the next Governor of our Commonwealth, I will always condemn violent language in our politics."

It's a bad look for Spanberger, and her opponent, Winsome Earle-Sears released an ad hammering her on it:

Now it seems MSNBC has realized the Jones revelations might hurt Spanberger in the election and Joe Scarborough is calling on Jones to drop out of the race:

"He should probably be forced to withdraw from the race," Scarborough said. "And 'probably' is doing a lot there."

Mika Brzezinski called the text messages "horrible" and added, "I didn't want to read them out loud." 

Panelist Jonathan Lemire replied, "Yeah, deeply disturbing messages that have been swiftly condemned across the aisle. [Spanberger] did very quickly denounce them. But it’s unclear whether this attorney general candidate will stay in the race. I think there’s a growing sense that he probably should not, we heard President Trump last night. But even some Democratic leaders, John Heilemann, have started to say like, 'Look, this is inappropriate.' You can’t, and especially at a time right now with such concern about violent rhetoric and political violence."

"Who says that?" Brzezinski asks.

John Heilemann, another panelist, remarked, "It’s wildly inappropriate under any circumstances," and added, "This guy should do everyone a favor and step out of that race."

