'Do You Trust Jay Jones to Protect Your Children?' VA AG Jason Miyares Drops Brutal Ad on Dem Opponent

Earlier today, we told you Jay Jones, the Democrat running to unseat Virginia's Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares had lost MSNBC.

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Jonathan Lemire, and John Heilemann all said Jones needs to drop out of the race. Brzezinski called the messages "horrible," and Lemire said, "I think there’s a growing sense that [Jones] probably should not" stay in the race. Heilemann said of Jones, "This guy should do everyone a favor and step out of that race."

Miyares isn't being quiet about this, either. He just dropped a damning political ad asking VA voters if they trust Jones.

Do you trust Jay Jones to protect your children? https://t.co/GDjtSapvBp pic.twitter.com/udqKqv4iWf — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) October 6, 2025

"The Washington Post confirms Jay Jones sent texts that imagined shooting the Republican Speaker of the House. Jay Jones wished the Speaker's wife could watch her own child die in her arms. It's so disgusting, it's hard to believe," the ad says.

"But it's true. Jay Jones confirmed that he hoped an opponent's children could die to advance his political agenda. Can you trust Jay Jones to protect your children?" the ad concludes.

In an October 4 press conference, Miyares condemned Jones and said of Gilbert's children, "We've seen them run and laugh and play in the offices in the hallways of the General Assembly Building. The idea that you could picture their children in the mind and wish them dead, that conduct is disqualifying.”

Democratic VA gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger condemned Jones and his remarks saying, "I spoke frankly with Jay about my disgust with what he had said and texted. I made clear to Jay that he must fully take responsibility for his words."

She's right. He must take full responsibility for his words.

He wished death on children to advance his political agenda. And he did so multiple times, including calling the person he was texting with the belabor the point that his Republican opponents deserved to die for their political agenda.

This isn't Jones's only trouble. Last week, we also learned he was arrested for reckless driving, going 116 mph in a 60 mph zone, and likely using his sentence of community service to advance his political career.

I didn't find Jay Jones' bloodthirsty texts surprising.

Someone who will drive 116 mph in a 60 mph zone has shown depraved indifference to human life.

His texts about a political rival were in character. pic.twitter.com/pRvjuv1Q39 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 6, 2025

They are in character, and lest we forget, here are the kids Jones labeled as "little fascists:"

These are the kids Jay Jones wants to kill btw https://t.co/euCe8Tx1W6 pic.twitter.com/mBw4mc34PF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 4, 2025

In a post on X, Miyares wrote, "As Attorney General, I took an oath to protect every Virginian—regardless of whether they are a Democrat or Republican, whether they like me or dislike me, voted for me or not. My job is to stop violence, to protect innocent lives, and keep people safe. I cannot imagine someone running for this job who advocates for violence."

