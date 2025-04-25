VIP
The Climate Change Agenda Has Come Crashing Down
How CNN Reacted to the Arrest of a Wisconsin Judge Accused of Trying...
VIP
The Fight Is Never Going to Stop
Trump Administration Walks Back Policy Revoking Anti-Israel Students' Visas
Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal...
VIP
ABC Has a Hegseth Scandal With No Wrongdoing
Trump Admin Demands Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Exploiting Food Stamp System
Jon Voight Will Present Trump With Plan to Fix Hollywood
Trump Tariffs Deal a Crushing Blow to Chinese Factories
VIP
WEF Forced to Investigate Whistleblower Claims Against Founder Klaus Schwab
Democrat Chicago Mayor Uses Trump Tariffs As Opportunity to Raise Taxes
Democratic Rep. Who Went on Unhinged Rant on House Floor in 2020 Is...
VIP
Trump Reveals If He'd Try to Run for a Third Term As President
‘Things Are Moving Quickly’ in Maine State Rep’s Censure Appeal
Tipsheet

CBS, Paramount Settle Lawsuit Exposing DEI Policies that Discriminated Against Straight White Males

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 25, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, have agreed to settle a discrimination lawsuit that exposed the troubling consequences of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, which were found to punish straight white males. The lawsuit, which highlighted how these policies systematically sidelined certain groups in favor of others, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked identity politics in the workplace. 

Advertisement

This week, CBS reached a confidential agreement in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former script coordinator on the network’s drama SEAL Team, Brian Beneker. He alleged he was repeatedly passed over for promotions because he is a white, heterosexual male. The 2024 lawsuit accused CBS and Paramount Global of violating federal civil rights laws by implementing hiring practices that prioritized race, gender, and sexual orientation over merit. 

Representing Beneker, America First Legal (AFL) announced that both parties had settled what AFL senior counsel Nick Barry described as satisfactory actions by Paramount to publicly distance itself from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. According to the lawsuit, Beneker claimed the show told him that he didn’t "check any diversity boxes," a comment linked to CBS’s publicly declared diversity goals. 

“Paramount Global and CBS Studios have agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit America First Legal brought on behalf of our client Brian Beneker,” Nick Barry, America First Legal Senior Counsel, said in a statement. “America First Legal is pleased to see Paramount and CBS publicly back off their DEI requirements and return to merit-based considerations. Diversity quotas that discriminate on the basis of race are unlawful. Others in the entertainment industry should take note.” 

Recommended

Trump Tariffs Deal a Crushing Blow to Chinese Factories Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

In 2020, then-CEO George Cheeks said that 40 percent of all writers’ rooms on the network’s primetime series would be staffed with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) writers by the 2021-2022 season. He said his goal was to have “half of all writers” be nonwhite by the 2022-2023 season. 

After President Donald Trump took office, Paramount Global announced to employees that it would be scaling back its DEI initiatives. This included discontinuing "aspirational numerical goals" for hiring and ending the practice of collecting race, ethnicity, sex, or gender data from job applicants, unless legally mandated.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Tariffs Deal a Crushing Blow to Chinese Factories Sarah Arnold
How CNN Reacted to the Arrest of a Wisconsin Judge Accused of Trying to Help an Illegal Escape Arrest Matt Vespa
Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
Jon Voight Will Present Trump With Plan to Fix Hollywood Jeremy Frankel
Acosta Just Made This Admission About Trump Leah Barkoukis
Democrat Chicago Mayor Uses Trump Tariffs As Opportunity to Raise Taxes Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Tariffs Deal a Crushing Blow to Chinese Factories Sarah Arnold
Advertisement