After Fraud Allegations Surface, Minneapolis Daycare Claims Mysterious Break-In

We are not at all surprised by this latest development out of Minneapolis, where independent journalists have revealed rampant fraud in Somali-run daycares (and other programs).

Leftists, from Tim Walz on down to local newsrooms, have been running cover for Somalis, claiming the investigations are akin to "white supremacy" and motivated by President Trump's "racism" towards immigrants.

That's not true, of course. This is about the theft of taxpayer dollars, billions of dollars. That money could have gone to other programs or — here's a radical notion – taxpayers could have been allowed to keep our money. A significant portion of it went to Al-Shabaab, the Somali-based terrorist group, too.

We have every right to be outraged because we taxpayers are the victims. But that's not the narrative that's going to play out, and it appears the victimization of the Somali daycare centers is off and running.

Yesterday, Crime Watch Minneapolis posted a thread of people reporting concerns about neighborhood daycares. One of those was the Nokomis Day Care Center.

"This one is across the street from me, and never once have I seen a single person walking through those doors. They do have 2 vans that never move, a… pic.twitter.com/AzymbYDHmu — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 30, 2025

According to the neighor's report, "This one is across the street from me, and never once have I seen a single person walking through those doors. They do have 2 vans that never move, a white one and a black one. Every time a loud vehicle drives past the alarms go off, so someone is watching them."

Now that daycare center is the site of an alleged break-in.

The Minneapolis daycare center targeted by this tweet, Nokomis Daycare Center, received telephone threats of violence & was broken into last night & vandalized, & checkbooks & parents’ documents were stolen. https://t.co/epVyMzMDaw pic.twitter.com/9S3GYZLQW5 — Ismail Royer (@IsmailRoyer) December 30, 2025

How convenient.

According to The New York Post, daycare manager Nasrulah Mohamed says someone entered the facility through the kitchen at the rear of the building by damaging a wall and breaking into the office on Tuesday. He claims children's enrollment information, employee documents, and checkbooks.

Unsurprisingly, Mohamed is blaming Nick Shirley's viral video that exposed daycare fraud, even though it wasn't one of the daycares mentioned in the video.

Mohamed also said, "This is devastating news, and we don’t know why this is targeting our Somali community, as one video made by a specific individual made this all happen." He said the daycare has received "hateful" and "threatening" messages over the reporting.

Mohamed also spoke to the media about this.

🚨 OMG.



Somali daycare manager speaks to the media after his “business” was allegedly broken into, claims student enrollment and employee documentation was stolen.



You cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/VgiCncTsoy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 31, 2025

"This is devastating news," Mohamed said, "and we don't know why this is targeting us, our Somali community. As one video made by a specific individual made this all happen. We've been receiving hateful messages to our voicemails threatening us the past couple days including one that happened yesterday morning...after the break-in."

"This is frightening and exhausting because this is happening to us Somali communities. As Somali Americans, we are supposed to stand with each other and help each other through everything that's happening," Mohamed continued. "This is also sad that a video can cause all of this. I want to say that there are hundreds of daycares out there, Somali daycares that are out there, and we all help our children and everyone in our community. We have high quality daycares and this is very sad news that one individual who made a false claim about fraud that is happening in daycares engaged everyone else to come and do this to us."

"I cannot believe all the evidence got stolen right before they were going to be investigated," wrote one X user.

I cannot believe all the evidence got stolen right before they were going to be investigated. pic.twitter.com/ImwKt23P4m — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2025

"So the vandals who are upset about fraud conveniently stole the documents that could be used to prove the fraud?! Was the vandal Jussie Smollett?" wrote another.

So the vandals who are upset about fraud conveniently stole the documents that could be used to prove the fraud?!

Was the vandal Jussie Smollett? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 31, 2025 "What an astonishing coincidence: accused of fraud yesterday, and by this morning a mystery burglar has thoughtfully removed all the documents that would have proven it," wrote Hans Mahncke. What an astonishing coincidence: accused of fraud yesterday, and by this morning a mystery burglar has thoughtfully removed all the documents that would have proven it. https://t.co/G1M6ijvnO7 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 31, 2025 All of this stinks of fraud and corruption. We'll see what comes of this investigation now, too.

