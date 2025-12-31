Check Out Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's New Year's Eve Advice

It's New Year's Eve and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is making sure the people in the Windy City have a great time tonight.

He's doing that by making sure to tell the "youth" not to mark the start of 2026 by rioting and shooting one another downtown. Why? Because the city is hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for the very first time.

Hoo boy. What could possibly go wrong?

"Chicago is hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for the very first time. We want everybody, including our young people, to join in the festivities downtown to have a healthy, safe celebration," Johnson says. "We strongly encourage families to talk through New Year's Eve plans with our young people. Ask about where they're going to be, who they'll plan to be with, and develop a plan to stay in touch with them throughout the night."

"Identify safe location where your child can go," Johnson continued, "if they get separated from their group and identify safe routes to and from the celebrations downtown.

A young man named Damarion Spann joined Johnson in the message.

"I'm from the west side and the best side of Chicago," Spann said. "And I really love and take pride in our city. I strongly believe that young people should take ownership of Chicago and how we show up in it. I really enjoy being downtown, the energy, the people, and the way the city comes alive, especially around the holidays."

"New Year's Eve is something we all look forward to. We want to have fun, be with friends, and bring in the New Year the right way," Spann said.

"Downtown, the city will have outreach workers throughout the Riverwalk to help calm situations that may feel unsafe or overwhelming and keep folks informed about safe routes and transportation options to get home safely, including free CTA and bus rides between 10 pm and 4 am," Johnson said.

"On New Year's Eve, there will be a curfew in effect for youth ages 12 to 17," Johnson continued. "If you are downtown celebrating past 10 pm, you must be accompanied by an adult. Curfew violations come with real consequences and that's why everyone needs to be responsible and respectful so everyone can have a safe celebration."

"I know the curfew isn't exactly what everyone wants to hear, but it's there to keep us safe," Spann added. "If you're between 12 and 17, and you're downtown after 10 pm, you must be with an adult. Ignoring the curfew can lead to fines or other consequences, and I know no one wants to start 2026 that way. Most importantly, is how we carry ourselves that will make sure we'll get home safely. I've seen how violence impacts our communities, I've even felt it when friends or people I know have been hurt or lost. And that's not the story that we want for our city or our generation.

"That's why the safety measures the city has in place for New Year's Eve matter," Spann continued. "Outreach workers, curfews, and clear expectations aren't about stopping the fun. They're about making sure the night stays positive, and everyone gets home safely."

"And remember, Chicago, by checking in with young people in your family, you can play a vital role in making our New Year's celebration a national success. I hope to see you there," Johnson said.

Keep in mind that Johnson has insisted that enforcing laws, arresting criminals, and keeping violent offenders locked up behind bars is "unholy" and — you guessed it — racist.