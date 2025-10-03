Metropolitan Police Accidentally Shot Victims of the Manchester Yom Kippur Terror Attack

Yesterday, two British Jews were killed and several more were injured in a terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester, England. The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, one of Judaism's most sacred and significant holidays. The terror suspect was later identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old man born in Syria.

If that story wasn't horrific enough, it gets even worse.

🚨 BREAKING: Greater Manchester Police say two people, including one of the victims, were unintentionally shot in their response to yesterdays attack pic.twitter.com/y5mhnwi9dl — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 3, 2025

The statement from Sir Stephen Watson, QPM, Chief Constable of the Metropolitan Police says:

"Following the terrorist incident yesterday at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, Middleton Road, Crumpsall; further and urgent enquiries continue. Overnight, we have taken advice from the Home Office Pathologist ahead of full post mortem examinations scheduled for later today. "The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury. "It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community. It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end. "We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital, has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life threatening. It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with all of the families, and the wider community, impacted by this incident across Greater Manchester and beyond. Specialist officers are providing support and care for all of those directly affected, including our brave first responders."

And GB News reported on the revelation, too:

BREAKING: Greater Manchester Police have revealed that one of the victims killed in the Manchester synagogue attack suffered gunshot wounds that may have come from an armed officer



British authorities, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have condemned the attack.

This was a vile terrorist attack that attacked Jews, because they are Jews.



Antisemitism is a hatred that is rising, once again. Britain must defeat it, once again.



To every Jewish person in this country: I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the… pic.twitter.com/DAd9OaGNMc — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 2, 2025

"I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security you deserve," Starmer wrote in a post on X.

In a speech to the nation, he said, "So many Jewish families first came to this country as a place of refuge, fleeing the greatest evil ever inflicted on a people. And Britain welcomed them. Communities like the one attacked in Manchester provided safety, but also the security that comes from a promise that this is a country that stands up to hatred."

Starmer continued, "Britain is also a country where Jewish buildings, synagogues, and even schools require round-the-clock protection, where dedicated specialist security is necessary because of the daily threat of antisemitic hatred."

Does this include protecting Jews from the Metropolitan police, because this was a terrible failure of law enforcement to do their jobs? Starmer thanked them and said they "prevented even greater tragedy."

Yikes.

In the three-minute video, Starmer never once mentions radical Islam and the rampant antisemitism professed by many Muslims in the UK and elsewhere.

Until he does that, Jews in Britain will not be safe.

