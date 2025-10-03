There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York
DHS Is Doing Some Major Damage in Chicago
Where Is the 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd?
This App Helped a Shooter Target an ICE Facility – Now It's Gone
The Watchlist No One Knew About — Until Republicans Found Their Names on...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Shares Eye-Opening Thread on How 1970s Leftist Radicals Were Mainstreame...
Conservatives Not Welcome: Tone Deaf Celebs Resurrect Commie-Defending Committee for the F...
DOJ to Launch Full Investigation Into the Portland Police Bureau Following Arrest of...
Has Anyone Asked the Archbishop If She Believes in God?
When the Radicals Run the Show
White House: America Engaged in ‘Non-International Armed Conflict’ With Narco-Terrorists
Coalition of GOP Lawmakers Press RFK Jr. to Fire FDA Bureaucrats Over Abortion...
Giuliani Allies Rally Around Cuomo in High-Stakes NYC Mayoral Race
Trump Still Weighing $2,000 Rebate As He Calls Debt 'Very Little' Under Tariff...
Tipsheet

Metropolitan Police Accidentally Shot Victims of the Manchester Yom Kippur Terror Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 03, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ian Hodgson

Yesterday, two British Jews were killed and several more were injured in a terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester, England. The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, one of Judaism's most sacred and significant holidays. The terror suspect was later identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old man born in Syria.

Advertisement

If that story wasn't horrific enough, it gets even worse.

The statement from Sir Stephen Watson, QPM, Chief Constable of the Metropolitan Police says:

"Following the terrorist incident yesterday at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, Middleton Road, Crumpsall; further and urgent enquiries continue. Overnight, we have taken advice from the Home Office Pathologist ahead of full post mortem examinations scheduled for later today.

"The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury.

"It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community. It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end.

"We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital, has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life threatening. It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with all of the families, and the wider community, impacted by this incident across Greater Manchester and beyond. Specialist officers are providing support and care for all of those directly affected, including our brave first responders."

Recommended

There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

And GB News reported on the revelation, too:

British authorities, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have condemned the attack. 

"I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security you deserve," Starmer wrote in a post on X. 

In a speech to the nation, he said, "So many Jewish families first came to this country as a place of refuge, fleeing the greatest evil ever inflicted on a people. And Britain welcomed them. Communities like the one attacked in Manchester provided safety, but also the security that comes from a promise that this is a country that stands up to hatred."

Starmer continued, "Britain is also a country where Jewish buildings, synagogues, and even schools require round-the-clock protection, where dedicated specialist security is necessary because of the daily threat of antisemitic hatred."

Advertisement

Does this include protecting Jews from the Metropolitan police, because this was a terrible failure of law enforcement to do their jobs? Starmer thanked them and said they "prevented even greater tragedy."

Yikes.

In the three-minute video, Starmer never once mentions radical Islam and the rampant antisemitism professed by many Muslims in the UK and elsewhere.

Until he does that, Jews in Britain will not be safe.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM JUDAISM SYRIA TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York Katie Pavlich
DHS Is Doing Some Major Damage in Chicago Katie Pavlich
The Watchlist No One Knew About — Until Republicans Found Their Names on It Jeff Charles
The Latest Sombrero-Mariachi Responses to the Schumer Shutdown Are Gold Matt Vespa
DOJ to Launch Full Investigation Into the Portland Police Bureau Following Arrest of Nick Sortor Amy Curtis
Has Anyone Asked the Archbishop If She Believes in God? Michael J. Hout

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York Katie Pavlich
Advertisement