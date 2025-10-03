Broadview Police Chief Ready to Tear Down Fence Around ICE Facility

Federal law enforcement has been clashing with anti-ICE protesters outside a facility in Broadview, IL, today. As part of Operation Midway Blitz, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has apprehended over 900 individuals in and around Chicago and made more than a dozen arrests outside the Broadview facility.

The Broadview police chief, Thomas Mills, has decided he's on the side of the anti-ICE protesters. In an interview with CBS Chicago, Mills vows to bring in heavy machinery to tear down a fence protecting the ICE facility from the increasingly violent mobs outside.

🚨BREAKING: POS DEI hire Broadview Police Chief who has refused to defend ICE Agents under attack by Antifa domestic terrorists at the DHS facility is now pledging to bring in “heavy equipment” to tear down the fencing around the detention center — ICE’s last line of defense. pic.twitter.com/oIV4KEbHtq — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) October 3, 2025

"I know my job. I'm doing my job," he said. Mills accused ICE of breaking the law by erecting the fence.

"We have been in contact with public works. They are equipped with heavy equipment to get that fence down," Mills said.

This isn't the first time Mills has accused ICE of breaking the law. Yesterday, CBS reported Mills was accusing ICE agents of making false 911 calls:

On Thursday, Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills said ICE agents are draining the resources of his department and the community by making false 911 calls. Body camera video footage obtained by the CBS News Chicago Investigators shows several Broadview officers responding to a 911 call claiming someone was tampering with a gate at the ICE detention facility. The gate in question is where ICE takes detained immigrants for processing, but when police arrived, all they found was two people and a camera. A CBS News Chicago photographer was filming the exterior of the building, with a CBS security guard by his side.

"It's disturbing. It's ridiculous," Mills said. ""It's actually a violation of law. It would be classified under disorderly conduct, filing a false official report."

On September 30, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Broadview officials had launched three criminal probes against federal agents over clashes between ICE and protesters.

Broadview’s mayor and police chief on Tuesday called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop using chemical agents on protesters and appealed for the agency to respond to several requests, including information about three criminal investigations the suburb has initiated that involve ICE agents. “We are experiencing an immediate health safety crisis,” Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills said at a news conference. “The deployment of tear gas, pepper spray, mace and rubber bullets by ICE near the processing center in the village of Broadview is creating a dangerous situation for the community and all first responders.” Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson echoed the police chief, saying the fumes from chemical agents deployed by ICE affect more than the immediate area.

Apparently, the roving mobs of violent Leftists are not engaging in "disorderly conduct."

At the end of September, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo to the Department of Justice that outlined a zero-tolerance policy for violence against ICE agents and federal law enforcement. It seems some local law enforcement agencies haven't gotten the message yet.

