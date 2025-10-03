There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York
Where Is the 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd?
This App Helped a Shooter Target an ICE Facility – Now It's Gone
The Watchlist No One Knew About — Until Republicans Found Their Names on...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Shares Eye-Opening Thread on How 1970s Leftist Radicals Were Mainstreame...
Metropolitan Police Accidentally Shot Victims of the Manchester Yom Kippur Terror Attack
Conservatives Not Welcome: Tone Deaf Celebs Resurrect Commie-Defending Committee for the F...
DOJ to Launch Full Investigation Into the Portland Police Bureau Following Arrest of...
Has Anyone Asked the Archbishop If She Believes in God?
When the Radicals Run the Show
White House: America Engaged in ‘Non-International Armed Conflict’ With Narco-Terrorists
Coalition of GOP Lawmakers Press RFK Jr. to Fire FDA Bureaucrats Over Abortion...
Giuliani Allies Rally Around Cuomo in High-Stakes NYC Mayoral Race
Trump Still Weighing $2,000 Rebate As He Calls Debt 'Very Little' Under Tariff...
Tipsheet

DHS Is Doing Some Major Damage in Chicago

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 03, 2025 2:00 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

While President Donald Trump has stopped short of sending National Guard troops into Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security is doing some major damage against illegal aliens being harbored in the area. 

Advertisement

The work has been dangerous for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who have been under siege by local activists and criminal aliens. 

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were targets of two separate vehicular assaults in the Chicago metro area. In Bensenville, Illinois and again in Norridge, IL criminal illegal aliens weaponized their vehicles in deliberate attempts to ram and injure officers carrying out their sworn duty to uphold our nation’s immigration laws," DHS released in a recent statement. 

"In the first assault in Norridge, IL, Miguel Escareno De Loera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, rammed his vehicle into an ICE law enforcement vehicle twice. He then jumped a curb and crashed his car into a stop sign—ending his violent assault," the statement details. "Escareno De Loera entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location, without inspection by an immigration official. In the second instance, Widman Osberto Lopez-Funes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, rammed his vehicle into ICE agents during a targeted enforcement operation, and then exited the vehicle and fled into his residence in Bensenville, IL. This criminal illegal alien was later arrested on scene without incident."

Recommended

There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Operation Midway Blitz started in mid-September and is still opposed by Democrat Governor JB Pritztker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. According to Trump, a National Guard troop deployment is still on the table as attacks on federal agents and property escalate. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.



Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York Katie Pavlich
The Watchlist No One Knew About — Until Republicans Found Their Names on It Jeff Charles
The Latest Sombrero-Mariachi Responses to the Schumer Shutdown Are Gold Matt Vespa
DOJ to Launch Full Investigation Into the Portland Police Bureau Following Arrest of Nick Sortor Amy Curtis
Has Anyone Asked the Archbishop If She Believes in God? Michael J. Hout
Conservatives Not Welcome: Tone Deaf Celebs Resurrect Commie-Defending Committee for the First Amendment Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York Katie Pavlich
Advertisement