DHS Is Doing Some Major Damage in Chicago

While President Donald Trump has stopped short of sending National Guard troops into Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security is doing some major damage against illegal aliens being harbored in the area.

DHS law enforcement has made OVER 900 ARRESTS during Operation Midway Blitz in Illinois.



To every criminal illegal alien: Darkness is no longer your ally. We will find you. pic.twitter.com/m9PxbuK5Ua — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 2, 2025

The work has been dangerous for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who have been under siege by local activists and criminal aliens.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were targets of two separate vehicular assaults in the Chicago metro area. In Bensenville, Illinois and again in Norridge, IL criminal illegal aliens weaponized their vehicles in deliberate attempts to ram and injure officers carrying out their sworn duty to uphold our nation’s immigration laws," DHS released in a recent statement.

"In the first assault in Norridge, IL, Miguel Escareno De Loera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, rammed his vehicle into an ICE law enforcement vehicle twice. He then jumped a curb and crashed his car into a stop sign—ending his violent assault," the statement details. "Escareno De Loera entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location, without inspection by an immigration official. In the second instance, Widman Osberto Lopez-Funes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, rammed his vehicle into ICE agents during a targeted enforcement operation, and then exited the vehicle and fled into his residence in Bensenville, IL. This criminal illegal alien was later arrested on scene without incident."

Operation Midway Blitz started in mid-September and is still opposed by Democrat Governor JB Pritztker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. According to Trump, a National Guard troop deployment is still on the table as attacks on federal agents and property escalate.

Federal agents are driving back a combative growing mob outside ICE Broadview facility



More than a dozen arrests have already been made and it's not even 10 a.m.



Follow Border Hawk and @Wid_Lyman for updates from Chicago all weekend pic.twitter.com/gypzthQotQ — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) October 3, 2025

