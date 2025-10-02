Whistleblower Claims USPS Hired Convicted Sex Offender and Turned a Blind Eye to Women's Concerns

The fight for women's rights in the face of trans activist insanity is far from over.

Radical trans activists still have a stranglehold on our schools and colleges and even in some parts of the government, including the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Here's more from Mew:

When Hannah Kulishova joined the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in 2021, she thought she had found the perfect fit: steady work, miles of walking, and a chance to serve her community. But last August, that sense of normalcy was shattered when she realized her employer had placed her, and countless other women, in harm’s way. This realization began after a male USPS employee identifying as a transgender woman was given free rein of the women’s restrooms in the Larchmont, New York, post office, where Kulishova worked. Kulishova had worked with the man, who goes by the name Ashley Phillips, for a few months before she first encountered him in the women’s restroom. “He came into the bathroom while I was still washing my hands,” Kulishova recalled. “I immediately felt afraid, which is really strange. That doesn’t normally happen, and I couldn’t explain why.” Kulishova said she went to her postmaster to raise concerns about a biological male using the women’s restroom. After all, since the USPS is a federal agency, Kulishova thought it had to adhere to the recent Executive Order from President Donald Trump that women and men must be guaranteed single-sex spaces.

The battle over women having access to single-sex bathrooms and locker rooms is nothing new. For years, trans activists and their allies have demanded that men who "identify" as women be given access to those spaces in the name of "affirming" their gender identity.

Low-cost gym chain Planet Fitness has been in and out of the news for over a decade for its policies that allow men to use women's locker rooms if they "identify" as women. Women who speak out against the presence of a man in their locker room are often banned from the club.

So much for the "judgment-free zone," huh?

Back in July, Julie Jamon won a settlement against her YMCA after the organization banned her from the pool for complaining about a man in the women's locker room.

Teen girls in Illinois, Texas, and Wisconsin were forced to change in front of boys in their locker rooms at the command of school officials, in an effort to teach the girls to be "tolerant" of "trans-identifying" boys. Girls who complained were punished.

Kulishova's initial gut reaction to Anthony ("Ashley") Phillips -- the man hired by USPS -- led her to dig into his background. It turns out Philipps is a sex offender. In 2005, he was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor and sentenced to over ten years in state prison. But as Mew reported, the list of Phillips' victims was likely longer:

But at minimum five children were directly victimized by Phillips, according to court records: the Jane Doe, a neighbor boy aged 6 or 7, an unnamed girl aged 7 or 8, his half-sister aged 9, and a boy from Brooklyn aged 13. Phillips had had an extensive possession and production of child pornography, totaling around 103,000 images and short movies involving children, gifted minors inappropriate gifts like vibrators, and even schemed to introduce his victims to one another for sexual activity, the records reveal. Understandably, Kulishova raised concerns with her superior, noting it was shocking that a convicted sex offender with a history of pornography and a likelihood to reoffend had unequivocal access to the women’s restroom and locker room.

This case bears a striking resemblance to the case of Richard Cox in Fairfax County, Virginia. Cox is a registered sex offender who keeps a record of children's swim class on his phone and who has been repeatedly caught naked and touching his penis in female locker rooms. Officials in Fairfax and Arlington have not made any effort to bar Cox from women's locker rooms, saying his gender identity gives him the right to access those spaces.

USPS reportedly transferred Phillips to another location, meaning his new colleagues were likely unaware of his background.

In 2025, women should not have to fight for the basic right to have a single-sex space to use the bathroom or change their clothing without being exposed to "trans identifying men."

It's clear the Trump administration has more work to do to clean the DEI trans agenda from our government.

