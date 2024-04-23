Did These Pro-Hamas Students at CA State Polytechnic University Carry Out an Insurrection?

I'm sure there will be more details about this event later, but what are we doing here? We have footage of pro-Hamas students at California State Polytechnic University in Arcata, who barricaded themselves inside a building, which led to a confrontation with police.

The five minute video documents the battle between #Hamas supporting #Antifa communists and local police. pic.twitter.com/ZSeejRJxpg — Elliot (@elliotreports) April 23, 2024

It’s one of the many instances of young people causing a stir for all the wrong reasons. The Democratic Party establishment and American Jews had to have received whiplash over the past few weeks, as a growing segment of the base has shown that they’re antisemitic, anti-Israel, and have zero qualms about supporting people who would fly buildings into skyscrapers.

It's why the Biden White House is walking a tightrope, albeit very poorly, with these incidents nationwide. Biden condemned the anti-Semitism at Columbia University’s terror camp.

"I condemn antisemitic protests…I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians,” said Biden yesterday.

It’s the same with Israel herself: Biden says there will be ironclad support for Israel following the Iranian ballistic missile barrage last weekend but also reportedly told Tehran to keep their strikes “within certain limits.” He’ll bash Israel for its anticipated ground operation into Rafah, the last Hamas bastion in Gaza, but continue to re-arm the Jewish state.

It's this foreign policy see-saw that young voters cannot tolerate—they want to see Israel destroyed. And these people vote, so in a way, Biden must cater to antisemites if he doesn’t want to lose critical states, like Michigan, come November.

These students who are duking it out with police in the clips above are the voters Biden’s people have to cling to—perhaps that’s a sign that your party has gone too insane, no?