Columbia University Offers Soft Deadline for Pro-Hamas Students to Dismantle Their Encampment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 23, 2024 11:05 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Okay, I stand corrected on one thing: Columbia University’s terror camp is coming down. I was skeptical, given that President Minouche Shafik has said terrorism is another form of protest. New York’s finest can’t move until the front office gives the green light—Columbia is private property. 

It seems the university has come to its senses: they’ve given a midnight deadline to set the terms for the dismantling of this tent city of Hamas propaganda and antisemitism:

The letter is sanitized to hell— “at times hostile environment”—it’s been out of control for days. And it’s led to other colleges following suit. At Yale, one Jewish student was stabbed. 

If these students act like the ones who barricaded themselves inside a building at California Polytechnic State University in Arcata, this isn't going to be a peaceful transition. 

We'll keep you updated.

Tags: ISRAEL

