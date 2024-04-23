Columbia University Offers Soft Deadline for Pro-Hamas Students to Dismantle Their Encampment

Okay, I stand corrected on one thing: Columbia University’s terror camp is coming down. I was skeptical, given that President Minouche Shafik has said terrorism is another form of protest. New York’s finest can’t move until the front office gives the green light—Columbia is private property.

It seems the university has come to its senses: they’ve given a midnight deadline to set the terms for the dismantling of this tent city of Hamas propaganda and antisemitism:

BREAKING: Columbia President Shafik has set a midnight deadline to negotiate an end to the encampment before resorting to “alternative options for clearing the West Lawn and restoring calm to campus.”



She says the camp has “has created a tense and at times hostile environment.”… pic.twitter.com/v0gRq5z3h9 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 24, 2024

The letter is sanitized to hell— “at times hostile environment”—it’s been out of control for days. And it’s led to other colleges following suit. At Yale, one Jewish student was stabbed.

If these students act like the ones who barricaded themselves inside a building at California Polytechnic State University in Arcata, this isn't going to be a peaceful transition.

Police are in riot gear as Pro-Palestinian protesters have barricaded themselves in and taken over a building at a State Polytechnic University in #Arcata #California.



The five minute video documents the battle between #Hamas supporting #Antifa communists and local police. pic.twitter.com/ZSeejRJxpg — Elliot (@elliotreports) April 23, 2024

We'll keep you updated.