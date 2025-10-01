Schumer Shutdown: Vance Exposes Sen. Whitehouse's Lies About Illegal Immigrant Healthcare

Vice President JD Vance is bringing the receipts when it comes to blaming Democrats for the Schumer Shutdown. Earlier, Vance joined Fox News to show how Democrats are pushing to give trillions of dollars in healthcare to illegal immigrants (along with other Leftist programs).

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), who hasn't met a racist country club he didn't want to join, tried to accuse Republicans of lying about the Democratic Party's priorities. In a post on X, Whitehouse wrote, "The Republican playbook is simple: make up a baseless lie, repeat it every chance you get, hope and pray that everyone blames Democrats for the crises you created."

“Health care for illegal aliens” is the new “immigrants are eating cats and dogs in Springfield.”



The Republican playbook is simple: make up a baseless lie, repeat it every chance you get, hope and pray that everyone blames Democrats for the crises you created. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 30, 2025

That, ladies and gents, is what we call projection.

But never fear. Our Vice President responded to Whitehouse with one simple image that proves Republicans aren't lying and Democrats are pushing to have American taxpayers foot the bill for illegal immigrant healthcare.

It reads, in part:

Starting January 1, 2024, there is a new option for health insurance available for undocumented immigrants over age 65. 1 What is the new health coverage?

The new insurance offers a more comprehensive benefit package for this population. Previously, this population only qualified for Emergency Medicaid. The new insurance adds preventive and primary care benefits, including routine doctor visits, recommended screenings, lab tests, wellness services, prescription drugs and supplies, and more. The new insurance is through Medicaid Managed Care plans, with a carved-out Fee-for-Service pharmacy benefit.

Someone is lying here, and it's not Republicans.

Democrats want trillions in spending for illegal immigrant healthcare, NPR/PBS funding, and "climate change" programs in foreign countries. Meanwhile, they want to revoke the rural hospital funding, which would harm Americans.

Earlier today, Democrats blocked the Republicans' Continuing Resolution that would reopen the government for the third time. It's clear they have no intention of ending the Schumer Shutdown any time soon.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

