OMB Head Russ Vought Puts $8B in "Green New Scam Funding" on the Chopping Block

At the end of August, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he'd turned over his work in shuttering USAID to Russ Vought, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In a post on X, Rubio wrote, "Since January, we’ve saved the taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. And with a small set of core programs moved over to the State Department, USAID is officially in close-out mode. Russ is now at the helm to oversee the closeout of an agency that long ago went off the rails. Congrats, Russ."

Vought replied, "Happy to help! Let's go!"

Now, Vought is back during the Schumer Shutdown to save American taxpayers even more money by cancelling billions of wasteful "Green New Scam" funding.

Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY.



The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

These cancellations align with the Trump administration's goals to save American taxpayers money, shore up our energy infrastructure, and do away with wasteful "green" programs that don't work.

In a memo about the President's FY2026 budget, the White House laid out its priorities for ending such funding, noting "The Budget cancels over $15 billion in IIJA “Green New Deal” funds purposed for unreliable renewable energy, removing carbon dioxide from the air, and other costly technologies that burden ratepayers and consumers."

It also vowed to put an end to racist "environmental justice," noting "The Budget saves taxpayers $100 million by eliminating the environmental justice program that enabled a witch hunt against private industry. The environmental justice program gave taxpayer dollars to political cronies who exploited the program’s racial preferencing policies to advance an anti-oil and gas crusade."

Former Rep. Jason Isaac, head of the American Energy Institute praised the move:

$8 billion in Green New Scam handouts just got torched. That’s $8 billion fewer dollars for climate grift, ESG rackets, and unreliable energy schemes. Good riddance.



More of this, please.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/QIt0GNBM4n — Fmr. Rep. Jason Isaac (@ISAACforEnergy) October 1, 2025

"Good riddance," indeed.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

