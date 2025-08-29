After Labor Day Joke, Trump Tells Rubio to Lighten His Load. Here's Who Will Now Handle USAID Closure.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who joked this week about having four jobs in the administration, announced Friday that he is offloading one to White House budget director Russ Vought.

“I joked with @POTUS that I had four jobs," said Rubio, who's also serving as acting national security adviser and acting archivist. "He told me to give one to my friend @RussVought47. So I did."

“Since January, we’ve saved the taxpayers tens of billions of dollars," he continued. "And with a small set of core programs moved over to the State Department, USAID is officially in close out mode. Russ is now at the helm to oversee the closeout of an agency that long ago went off the rails. Congrats, Russ."

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Rubio joked about how meaningful Labor Day would be this year "as someone with four jobs," prompting laughter among attendees.

.@SecRubio at the Cabinet meeting: "For me personally, this is the most meaningful Labor Day of my life as someone with four jobs..." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7EGFgcKkRu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2025

Vought, a fiscal hawk, said he was eager to get to work.

Many on X praised the choice of Vought as the right man for the job.

A VERY positive development.



Collapsing all of the waste, fraud, and abuse at USAID is one of the biggest accomplishments of this admin. https://t.co/GXRVbMDtmc — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) August 29, 2025

Two great patriots and friends - closing down a badly broken and corrupt USAID that wasted hundreds of billions of dollars… Thank you both. https://t.co/uzmBI55lTW — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 29, 2025

I can’t think of anyone more qualified to dissect and wind down USAID than @russvought.



USAID has been systematically weaponized against the American people, with tax dollars going towards the censorship industrial complex, or undermining American principles and relationships… https://t.co/Z3SmGOMuWy — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) August 29, 2025

.@RussVought47 in charge of USAID? Fantastic news. Let's bring in @MikeBenzCyber and @DataRepublican and make it a winning trifecta. https://t.co/KOXttBZ5jh — Michelle Martin (@Michelle1Mart) August 29, 2025

