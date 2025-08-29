VIP
We Cannot Allow the Normalization of 'Transgender' Ideology
Tipsheet

After Labor Day Joke, Trump Tells Rubio to Lighten His Load. Here's Who Will Now Handle USAID Closure.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 29, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who joked this week about having four jobs in the administration, announced Friday that he is offloading one to White House budget director Russ Vought.

“I joked with @POTUS that I had four jobs," said Rubio, who's also serving as acting national security adviser and acting archivist. "He told me to give one to my friend @RussVought47. So I did."

“Since January, we’ve saved the taxpayers tens of billions of dollars," he continued. "And with a small set of core programs moved over to the State Department, USAID is officially in close out mode. Russ is now at the helm to oversee the closeout of an agency that long ago went off the rails. Congrats, Russ." 

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Rubio joked about how meaningful Labor Day would be this year "as someone with four jobs," prompting laughter among attendees. 

Vought, a fiscal hawk, said he was eager to get to work. 

Many on X praised the choice of Vought as the right man for the job. 

