Pope Leo Praises Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Expresses Hope Hamas Will Accept the Deal

This week, President Trump unveiled his 20-point plan for peace in Gaza. Several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, support the agreement. The world is still waiting to see if Hamas will accept the deal.

Advertisement

If Hamas doesn't agree to the deal, President Trump warned that Israel will have the "full backing" of the US to "do what you have to do" and end Hamas.

President Trump's peace plan has another ally now: Pope Leo XIV.

Speaking to journalists tonight in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV praises President Trump’s Peace Plan for Gaza, saying: “We hope they [Hamas] accept it; it seems to be a realistic proposal”, with the Pope reiterating the need for a ceasefire and a release of all the hostages,… pic.twitter.com/O3yx4b9HZw — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) September 30, 2025

Of the peace agreement Pope Leo XIV said, "There are interesting elements, we hope Hamas accepts it within the established timeframe."

Pope Leo has long called for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas. When an Israeli missile accidentally hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza, killing three and injuring ten others, the Pope said, "I express my profound sadness regarding last Thursday's attack by the Israeli army on the Catholic Parish of the Holy Family in Gaza City, which as you know killed three Christians and gravely wounded others."

The Pope continued, "I pray for the victims, Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad, Najwa Ibrahim Latif Abu Daoud, and I am particularly close to their families and to all the parishioners. I again call for an immediate halt to the barbarism of the war and for a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.