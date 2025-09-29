President Trump Unveils 20-Point Plan to Bring the War in Gaza to a Close

The Trump administration has unveiled a 20-point plan designed to halt fighting in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and establish an international framework for rebuilding the territory.

President Donald J. Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict:



1. Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.



2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.



If… pic.twitter.com/veqhr9MW28

If the Israelis and Hamas accept this plan, the war will come to an end immediately, and aid will begin to flow in, organized by the UN. Within 72 hours of a public acceptance of the plan, all hostages will be returned to Israel, and all Israeli forces will begin their withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in accordance with President Trump's plan.

In exchange, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th, 2023. And "For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans."

Furthermore, members of Hamas who commit to laying down their arms and live in peace with Israel will be granted amnesty.

Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

An economic development plan will be created to rebuild Gaza and bolster its economy.

Travel to and from Gaza by Gazans will be unrestricted.

Hamas and other terrorist factions within Gaza, will have to agree that they can have no role in the government of Gaza following the end of the conflict.

The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, along with newly trained Palestinian police forces. It is critical to prevent munitions from entering Gaza and to facilitate the rapid and secure flow of goods to rebuild and revitalize Gaza. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties.

Israel must agree not to occupy or annex Gaza, and will progressively begin to hand over occupied territory from control of the IDF to ISF forces.

In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF.

When the Palestinian Authority is reformed, following a reformation program, a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood will be opened and explored. And the U.S. will open dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian people to outline the conditions of peaceful coexistence.