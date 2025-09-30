Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in...
Arab Countries Support Peace Plan

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | September 30, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A group of Arab countries is supporting President Trump’s peace proposal to end the war between Israel and Hamas.

On Monday, following Trump’s announcement of the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt released a statement in support of the proposal.

The statement notes that the countries “welcome President Donald J Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.”

“The ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank,” the statement added. “The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.”

Trump hopes that the framework of the proposal can create an “eternal peace in the Middle East.”

“If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible – they’re the only one left, everyone else has accepted it – but I have a feeling we’re going to have a positive answer," Trump told Netanyahu on Monday. "But if not, you know, Bibi, you’d have our full backing to do what you have to do.” 

Netanyahu responded by vowing to "finish the job" should Hamas oppose Trump's plan. 

“If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it, and then, basically, do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself," he said. "This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way. But it will be done."

Trump told reporters Tuesday that everyone is waiting on Hamas to respond to the deal, and has given the terrorist group “three or four days” to agree to it.

“Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end,” Trump said.

