Tipsheet

Schumer Shutdown: Democrats Fail to Pass Their Proposed Continuing Resolution

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 30, 2025 6:50 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrats held a vote this afternoon on S. 2882, the Democratic version of the Continuing Resolution (CR) bill that would have prevented the Schumer Shutdown.

That bill failed 53-47.

Republicans in the House passed a clean CR that would stave off the Schumer Shutdown, but Senate Democrats are blocking the bill from reaching the 60-vote threshold needed to pass.

Democrats are demanding the CR restore funding for NPR, give illegal immigrants healthcare under Medicaid or Obamacare, revoke the rural hospital fund, and foot the bill for expensive foreign green scam "climate change" programs.

After the vote failed, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took the floor and attempted to blame Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown and pointed a finger at President Trump.

He also blamed Republicans for not giving into the Democrats' radical demands, saying Republicans refused to "fix the healthcare crisis."

Schumer even went as far as to dismiss a poll from the New York Times that showed the American public would blame Democrats if a CR doesn't pass this evening.

Schumer said the poll was biased and the question unfair, a remark that was met with laughter in the chamber.

A vote on the Republican CR was scheduled to follow.

