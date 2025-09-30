Schumer Shutdown: Democrats Fail to Pass Their Proposed Continuing Resolution

Democrats held a vote this afternoon on S. 2882, the Democratic version of the Continuing Resolution (CR) bill that would have prevented the Schumer Shutdown.

That bill failed 53-47.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The DEMOCRAT's proposal to keep the government open tonight FAILS in the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/8HC0SLgmQf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

Republicans in the House passed a clean CR that would stave off the Schumer Shutdown, but Senate Democrats are blocking the bill from reaching the 60-vote threshold needed to pass.

Democrats are demanding the CR restore funding for NPR, give illegal immigrants healthcare under Medicaid or Obamacare, revoke the rural hospital fund, and foot the bill for expensive foreign green scam "climate change" programs.

After the vote failed, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took the floor and attempted to blame Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown and pointed a finger at President Trump.

This is Donald Trump’s shutdown.



He owns it. https://t.co/el4T99zNHO — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 30, 2025

He also blamed Republicans for not giving into the Democrats' radical demands, saying Republicans refused to "fix the healthcare crisis."

Republicans know the American people want the REPUBLICAN HEALTHCARE CRISIS fixed.



But Republicans are about to shut the government down instead of fixing it. pic.twitter.com/5LPqdxdfkz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 30, 2025

Schumer even went as far as to dismiss a poll from the New York Times that showed the American public would blame Democrats if a CR doesn't pass this evening.

Democrats have lost this shutdown before it even started. https://t.co/PwqWYIS3R8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 30, 2025

Schumer said the poll was biased and the question unfair, a remark that was met with laughter in the chamber.

A vote on the Republican CR was scheduled to follow.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.