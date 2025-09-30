Lefty Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Ben Cohen Takes Chainsaw to Pentagon Spending

It's not news that Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen is a raging Leftist. For years, his company has championed causes like abortion, defunding the police, land acknowledgements, and being anti-Israel.

Advertisement

So it's no surprise they're attacking the Department of War and Pentagon spending.

It's also no surprise Cohen chose a rather violent way to do it.

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen engages in an UNHINGED protest of the @DeptofWar in DC, using a chainsaw to cut into a model of the Pentagon.



Seems like a call to violence @fbipic.twitter.com/gJMgaCVjLl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

According to Finance Monthly, Cohen has an estimated net worth of $150 million, several times more than what he claims the average "war profiteer" makes. He also seems to forget that President Trump has gotten America into no new wars in either of his terms as president.

"The Pentagon is planning to spend $2 trillion on a whole new generation of nuclear weapons, when we can already blow up the entire world ten times over," Cohen says before he whips out a chainsaw and attacks a model of the Pentagon.

"It's your money," Cohen continues. "Each year, we could return just about $2,000 to every single taxpayer in America."

Of all the things the government does, it is actually tasked with defending the nation and its people from all threats, both foreign and domestic. Somehow, Cohen seems to have forgotten that. Meanwhile, they push for universal healthcare, which would cost trillions and reduce American quality of life, taxpayer funded abortion-on-demand, and "economic justice."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.