Lefty Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Ben Cohen Takes Chainsaw to Pentagon Spending

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 30, 2025 4:15 PM
It's not news that Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen is a raging Leftist. For years, his company has championed causes like abortion, defunding the police, land acknowledgements, and being anti-Israel.

So it's no surprise they're attacking the Department of War and Pentagon spending.

It's also no surprise Cohen chose a rather violent way to do it.

According to Finance Monthly, Cohen has an estimated net worth of $150 million, several times more than what he claims the average "war profiteer" makes. He also seems to forget that President Trump has gotten America into no new wars in either of his terms as president.

"The Pentagon is planning to spend $2 trillion on a whole new generation of nuclear weapons, when we can already blow up the entire world ten times over," Cohen says before he whips out a chainsaw and attacks a model of the Pentagon. 

"It's your money," Cohen continues. "Each year, we could return just about $2,000 to every single taxpayer in America."

Of all the things the government does, it is actually tasked with defending the nation and its people from all threats, both foreign and domestic. Somehow, Cohen seems to have forgotten that. Meanwhile, they push for universal healthcare, which would cost trillions and reduce American quality of life, taxpayer funded abortion-on-demand, and "economic justice."

