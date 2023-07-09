The Bidens Are Trashing the White House
Ben & Jerry's Probably Regrets Calling for 'Stolen Land' to Be Returned to Native Americans

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 09, 2023 11:00 AM
Progressive ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's made headlines over Independence Day when they said on social media it is "high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land" and then called for the land to be returned to Native Americans. Now one of the chiefs of a tribe in Vermont says they would interested in getting the land back where Ben & Jerry's headquarters is located.

In their company blog about the issue, Ben & Jerry's said the land Mount Rushmore is on must be returned to the Lakota:

"But what is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom?"

The backlash to the empty virtue signaling was swift but now the Native American tribe whose land the headquarters for Ben & Jerry's is on is now saying the company should give the land back.

Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation, one of four descended from the Abenaki that are recognized in Vermont, told Newsweek the tribe has always been "interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands," but the ice cream makers have not approach them. The headquarters does not currently sit within modern-day tribal lands but it is located in the western portion of Vermont the tribe used to control.

"If and when we are approached, many conversations and discussions will need to take place to determine the best path forward for all involved," Stevens added.

Tags: WOKENESS

