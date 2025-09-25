State Rep. Marcia Morey (D-NC) Says 'No Correlation' Between Crime and Letting Criminals Out of Jail

A month ago, Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska was viciously attacked on a Charlotte, NC train. Decarlos Brown, Jr. stabbed Zarutska multiple times, including in her neck. She bled out and died from her injuries. Since then, the Democratic Party has refused to acknowledge the role their soft-on-crime policies played in Zarutska's murder. Brown had been arrested over a dozen times prior to murdering Zarutska, only to be released back into the community.

Former NC Governor and current Senate candidate Roy Cooper (D) blamed Republicans for cutting law enforcement funding, as if he believed we've all forgotten his party was the one behind "Defund the Police." Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) said we can't stop crime by putting criminals in jail. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles not only thanked the media that suppressed the video of the attack on Zarutska, but demanded "compassion" for Brown's mental health issues.

Now another NC Democrat is insisting Zarutska's murder had nothing to do with Democrats letting career criminals out of prison despite multiple offenses.

State Rep. Marcia Morey told a crowd there's "no correlation" between stopping murders and jailing criminals.

NC State Rep. Marcia Morey (D) is claiming there is "no correlation" between the brutal m*rder of Iryna Zarutska and the fact that her killer was let out of jail.



He was a dangerous career criminal who was arrested and released 14 TIMES.



You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/PdPJ1snIeg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

"Don't correlate what happened in January, and a magistrate who set bail according to guidelines, to what happened in August. There is no correlation."

So when Morey said a magistrate was just following guidelines, we have to ask: Who set those bail guidelines, Rep. Morey? State politicians.

Brown was released on cashless bail in January and signed a written promise to appear in relation to charges he misused the 911 system. WBTV reported Brown was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in July. He was jailed for five years after a 2014 robbery. He was released in 2020.

Yesterday, NC politicians approved "Iryna's Law," which would change bail and require mental health evaluations. Marcia Morey voted against that bill.

A 2014 study showed that jailing criminals after repeat offenses would have a major impact on crime. If criminals were jailed after their third violent offense, crime would drop by half. If they were jailed after their second violent offense, crime would drop by almost 66%.

A ten strike law preventing people from leaving prison after that many violent crime convictions would reduce period violent crime by 20%



Five strikes would cut violent crime by 40%



Three strikes would halve violent crime



Two strikes would remove ~two-thirds of violent crime pic.twitter.com/mwaUNeQhZQ — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) September 9, 2025

But we suppose if Democrats like Morey want to insist jailing criminals doesn't reduce crime, we won't disabuse them of that notion.

It's working out so well for them with voters.

Even gun control & political extremism…folks… https://t.co/OV8NdIRaIw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 23, 2025

Not.

