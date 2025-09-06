Refugee Slain in Cold Blood on Public Transit

A woman fled war-torn Ukraine to Charlotte, North Carolina before she was fatally stabbed in the throat on public transportation on Aug. 22.

Video released by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska enter a train car wearing a black Zepeddie's Pizzeria shirt and hat. She had earphones in while she sat in front of Decarlos Brown Jr., 34 on the Blue Line, using her phone.

Advertisement

Minutes later around 9:50 p.m., Brown allegedly stabbed Zarutska three times with a pocket knife, at least once in the throat before walking away. He was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

“She ran from war in Ukraine. She came here for safety.

And America FAILED her.

23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was butchered on a Charlotte light rail, her throat cut open by a violent repeat offender who had been arrested 14 times and was STILL free.

This wasn’t random. This was preventable. There is a war on White people. Her blood is on the hands of a system that lets violent criminals roam while innocent people pay the price.

If Iryna were Black and her killer White, the media would be rioting nonstop. But because she’s White, they stay silent.

This is evil. And it’s deliberate."

She ran from war in Ukraine. She came here for safety.



And America FAILED her.



23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was butchered on a Charlotte light rail, her throat cut open by a violent repeat offender who had been arrested 14 times and was STILL free.



This wasn’t random. This was… pic.twitter.com/woRCbMyioq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 6, 2025

The stabbing was senseless, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a social media post.

"The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.

This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time.

Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe."

The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.



This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers… — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) September 6, 2025

Brown stabbed Zarutska despite someone sitting immediately to his right. Law enforcement declared Zarutska dead on the train.

Advertisement

The fatal stabbing follows President Donald Trump sending troops to secure Washington D.C.

Trump has talked about sending troops to Chicago, Portland, Baltimore, and New Orleans - all Democrat-run cities in which he says that crime is out of control.

Chicago leads the nation in the most murders nationwide for 13 years.

Earlier today, Trump posting on Truth Social that troops might head toward Chicago.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!