Jimmy Kimmel Is Coming Back Tonight, but There's a Catch

That was the most pitiful exercise of fascism by the Trump administration. What a failure in muzzling free speech, except it was none of that. Liberals whined and moaned about Jimmy Kimmel being yanked off the air temporarily last week over his atrocious monologue about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

The anti-Trump host returns to the airwaves tonight, after Disney executives caved. No one watches this man; his ratings are atrocious, but the liberal echo chamber within this world must’ve been deafening. Even with Kimmel returning, Sinclair, which controls 39 ABC affiliates, won’t be airing Jimmy Kimmel Live, at least for now (via Business Insider):

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to ABC on Tuesday night after nearly a week off the air, but millions of viewers still won't see him. Sinclair, which owns or controls 39 ABC affiliate stations, said it will not air Jimmy Kimmel's show after Disney announced on Monday that it would return Tuesday night. "Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show's potential return," the company said in a statement posted to X Monday. ABC, which is owned by Disney, said last week that it pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air "indefinitely" over his comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk and Trump's subsequent response. The decision came after FCC chair Brendan Carr publicly condemned Kimmel's comments and warned that broadcast licenses could be reviewed and that broadcasters are required to operate "in the public interest." After Kimmel's suspension, Sinclair released a list of demands in order to broadcast the comedian's late-night show again, including an apology and a donation to Kirk's family or his organization.

Kimmel is not going to apologize.

