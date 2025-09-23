CNN's Harry Enten Warns the Democrats Are in Big Trouble Heading Into the Midterms

We are now a little over a year away from the midterm elections, and things continue to look bad for the Democratic Party.

CNN's Harry Enten breaks down the massive lead Republicans have over the Democrats.

💥WOW — CNN breaks down how MASSIVE of a lead Republicans have over Democrats in the upcoming midterms:



"The Democrats have NOT picked up the ball!"



"The Republican lead has actually gone UP?!"



"What are you DOING Democrats?!" pic.twitter.com/N1LFplwZPw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2025

"The Democrats are the New Orleans Saints of political parties," Enten said. "At this particular point, the ball may be on the ground, but the Democrats have not picked up the ball and running with it...it's the REpublicans who are running with the ball on the top issues: the economy, immigration, and crime."

Enten compared this back to the 2022 midterms, when Republicans were +12 on the economy, +3 on immigration, and +13 on crime. "This kind of gives away the game right here," Enten noted. "Whatever Democrats are doing, it ain't working."

When asked what's driving this swing towards Republicans, Enten replied, "It's all about the center of the electorate. You win with independents, you win overall," and among independents, Republicans have a lead on the economy, immigration, and crime.

All democrats have do to remain competitive is:



Not assassinate moderate Republican fathers



Not let a violent 14-time convicted criminal be turned loose on the public



Not openly mock aforementioned assassinations and mass murders of Christians



Should be easy enough right lol https://t.co/jLzwV99ZdK — Steve (@SteveDeChile) September 23, 2025

Enten warned Democrats that, even though President Trump is underwater in the polls, it "guarantees [Democrats] nothing."

"Even if the public doesn't like what Donald Trump is doing, they ain't necessarily liking what Democrats are doing, and it ain't just a referendum on one party. You actually have to go out and beat that party. At this particular point, Democrats are not able to beat Republicans."

Enten also pointed out that these numbers are from September of this year, which bodes well for Republicans.

