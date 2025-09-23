'Embarrassing': Trump Rips NATO for Funding Russia's War
Trump Buries 'Green' New Scammers at the UN
Jury Reaches Verdict in Attempted Trump Assassination Trial, Then All Hell Breaks Loose
School Expels 11-Year-Old for Dismantling Gun That Classmate Brought to School
Duchess of York Rocked by Epstein Scandal After Shocking Email Surfaces
Google Just Admitted What We Already Knew About Biden's Censorship Obsession
As the UK Bows to Hamas, Never Forget How the Metropolitan Police Treat...
The Atlantic Admits Left-Wing Terrorism Is on the Rise
Scott Wiener Threatens Sinclair As Kimmel Returns, Exposing the Left’s Free-Speech Double...
Keith Olbermann Still Hasn't Learned Anything
Would You Choose the Cross?
Inside Kamala Harris' Massive Struggle for Endorsements, Some Never Even Called Back
Packed House: TPUSA Kicks Off ‘This Is the Turning Point’ Tour at University...
Reports: 'Globalize the Intifada' Strikes Inside America. Again.
Tipsheet

CNN's Harry Enten Warns the Democrats Are in Big Trouble Heading Into the Midterms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 23, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

We are now a little over a year away from the midterm elections, and things continue to look bad for the Democratic Party.

CNN's Harry Enten breaks down the massive lead Republicans have over the Democrats.

Advertisement

"The Democrats are the New Orleans Saints of political parties," Enten said. "At this particular point, the ball may be on the ground, but the Democrats have not picked up the ball and running with it...it's the REpublicans who are running with the ball on the top issues: the economy, immigration, and crime."

Enten compared this back to the 2022 midterms, when Republicans were +12 on the economy, +3 on immigration, and +13 on crime. "This kind of gives away the game right here," Enten noted. "Whatever Democrats are doing, it ain't working."

When asked what's driving this swing towards Republicans, Enten replied, "It's all about the center of the electorate. You win with independents, you win overall," and among independents, Republicans have a lead on the economy, immigration, and crime.

Recommended

Jury Reaches Verdict in Attempted Trump Assassination Trial, Then All Hell Breaks Loose Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Easy peasy.

Enten warned Democrats that, even though President Trump is underwater in the polls, it "guarantees [Democrats] nothing."

"Even if the public doesn't like what Donald Trump is doing, they ain't necessarily liking what Democrats are doing, and it ain't just a referendum on one party. You actually have to go out and beat that party. At this particular point, Democrats are not able to beat Republicans."

Enten also pointed out that these numbers are from September of this year, which bodes well for Republicans.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jury Reaches Verdict in Attempted Trump Assassination Trial, Then All Hell Breaks Loose Jeff Charles
Scott Wiener Threatens Sinclair As Kimmel Returns, Exposing the Left’s Free-Speech Double Standard Amy Curtis
Duchess of York Rocked by Epstein Scandal After Shocking Email Surfaces Jeff Charles
Reports: 'Globalize the Intifada' Strikes Inside America. Again. Guy Benson
School Expels 11-Year-Old for Dismantling Gun That Classmate Brought to School Jeff Charles
Inside Kamala Harris' Massive Struggle for Endorsements, Some Never Even Called Back Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jury Reaches Verdict in Attempted Trump Assassination Trial, Then All Hell Breaks Loose Jeff Charles
Advertisement