Democratic Lawmakers Rally in Hollywood for Jimmy Kimmel's Right to Free Speech

Several California lawmakers and Hollywood unions have rallied in defense of free speech.

Not for the Californians targeted by Gavin Newsom's anti-free speech laws (and there are many, most of which have been struck down in court). Not for Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated for exercising his free speech and First Amendment rights.

But for Jimmy Kimmel.

Lawmakers and unions rally for free speech in California https://t.co/ePfE4LNjYt — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2025

Here's more from KYMA:

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the rally in regards to them defending "Americans' rights to free speech and against the FCC's threats and intimidation." The rally, according to the press release, will also talk about how ABC suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! is impacting creative industries in Hollywood, "from artists and writers to the crews that support filming and production."

The protest, held outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, included Reps. Ted Lieu, Judy Chu, Nanette Barragán, Gil Cisneros, Brad Sherman, and Laura Friedman. In an earlier post on X, Rep. Sherman said, "It’s outrageous and un-American that Donald Trump and his FCC are threatening private businesses and working to censor free speech" while Rep. Chu posted on Facebook last week, "Freedom of speech is the bedrock of our democracy, and we will fight with every tool we have to defend it."

In opening remarks during the protest, Rep. Friedman said, "This press conference is not about celebrities...it is about the United States Constitution and the rights we all care about." Earlier this year, she called on social media platforms to censor "hate speech" and disinformation in a letter signed by several members of Congress. In 2023, she called protesters in Glendale, CA, "hateful bigots" after they objected to the Glendale Unified School District's Pride resolution.

Of course, as Townhall has reported extensively, the Trump administration played no part in Kimmel's suspension, despite remarks from FCC Chair Brendan Carr. Kimmel's show was struggling in ratings, and the network was looking at possibly ending the show as new contract negotiations loomed.

