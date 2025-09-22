Mark Ruffalo Says ABC Cancelling Kimmel Is Just Like Living Under the Taliban

The last time we heard from actor Mark Ruffalo, he had signed a pledge to boycott Israeli film companies over the Palestinian "genocide" that's not actually taking place, and the supposed "apartheid" in Israel.

Ruffalo has long been political, and his recent film role in the sci-fi flop "Mickey 17" was criticized as a bad send up of a Donald Trump impersonation.

Now he's back to talk about Jimmy Kimmel's suspension from ABC:

A frantic actor Mark Ruffalo mocks conservatives who were censored and cancelled before saying those same people should rally behind Jimmy Kimmel.



“We all have to come together.”



“Think of yourselves living under the Taliban because that's where we're headed.”



I’m having a… pic.twitter.com/St9vP9MaN3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 20, 2025

Ruffalo said, "I don’t understand what’s happening right now. My industry doesn’t understand what’s happening right now. But what they do understand is our freedom of speech is being attacked," and added, "This cancellation is the United States government coming and taking your voice away from you. It is the United States government that is now suppressing the freedom of speech."

“Think of yourselves living under the Taliban because that's where we're headed," says the guy who just signed a pledge in support of the terror organization Hamas.

Ruffalo also issued a dire fiscal warning to ABC/Disney, writing on social media app Threads, "It’s [Disney's stock] going to go down a lot further if they cancel his show,” Ruffalo wrote. “Disney does not want to be the ones that broke America" and according to the Hollywood Reporter:

Following the suspension, Ruffalo previously spoke out about Kimmel in a No Kings online event. “My industry doesn’t really understand what’s happening right now, but what they do understand is our freedom of speech is being attacked,” he said. Several other Marvel stars like Pedro Pascal, Marisa Tomei, and Tatiana Maslany also spoke out after the news broke. The four-time Oscar-nominated actor has famously appeared as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in many of Disney’s MCU projects, such as The Avengers films, Thor: Ragnarok, She Hulk and more. Next up, he’s set to be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will hit theaters July 31, 2026.

Ruffalo's tone-deaf comments were met with backlash.

"The ultimate cancelation for free speech happened to Charlie Kirk less than 2wks ago. Did Mark get this animated about someone being assassinated for their speech & opinions then?" asked Kris Kinder on X. Another X user said, "The Taliban kills people for disagreeing with them. Just like Tyler Robinson."

