VIP
The Left Is Destroying Civil Society
TikTok Might Be Saved After All
A Resolution to Honor Charlie Kirk Passed — but the Real Story Is...
Guess Which Billionaire Just Dropped $10 Million to Help Gavin Newsom's Redistricting Crus...
NPR Continues to Pretend Tyler Robinson's Political Views Are a Big Mystery
Ilhan Omar Doubles Down On Smears Against Charlie Kirk After GOP Effort To...
AOC Eyeing White House Bid in 2028
Texas A&M President Resigns After Firestorm Over Viral Gender Ideology Video
Tom Homan Has an Update on the Migrant Kids Who Went Missing Under...
Despite Hochul's Endorsement of Mamdani, NY Democratic Party Chair Refused to Bend the...
VIP
How Is This Dem's 'Insane' Tweet About Kirk's Suspected Assassin Still Up?
House GOP Backs Trump’s Crime Crackdown As Democrats Continue to Shield Lawlessness
VIP
Pritzker Scrambles After Chicago 'Peacekeeper' Charged in Deadly Robbery
Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because...
Tipsheet

Texas Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Terroristic Threats Against Zohran Mamdani

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 19, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A 44-year-old man from Texas has been arrested on charges of making terroristic threats against New York mayoral candidate and State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani.

Advertisement

Here's more from ABC News:

Jeremy Fistel, 44, allegedly threatened Mamdani in voicemail and written messages in June and July, according to officials.

"As alleged, the defendant threatened an elected official by leaving a series of increasingly alarming anti-Muslim messages with the office of Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. The defendant told the assemblyman to go back to Uganda before someone shoots him in the head, to keep an eye on his house and family, to watch his back every second until he leaves America, and that he and his relatives deserve to die," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.  "Let me be very clear – we take threats of violence against any office holder extremely seriously – and there is no room for hate or bigotry in our political discourse."

The New York Post reported Fistel was released on $30K bail. Outside of a Queens courthouse, Fistel was bombarded by reporters. A man, presumably Fistel's attorney, told the media, "There's no comment other than we pled 'not guilty.'"

Recommended

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement

Prosecutors allege Fistel left several expletive-laden, threatening messages at his Assembly office in Queens. In one message, Fistel reportedly said, "You’re a terrorist piece of s–t, and you’re not welcome in New York or in America, neither is your f–king family so they should get the f–k out," and in another, "Go start your car and see what happens. I’d keep an eye on your house and family. Watch your f–king back every f–king second until you get the f–k out of America."

Fistel was arrested in Plano, Texas, and extradited to New York City last week. Law enforcement reported Fistel told them, “If this is about phone calls, I just won’t make any anymore" and said he didn't want to go to New York City because the city is "like an alcoholic that has hit rock bottom."

According to the New York Post, Fistel is charged with four counts of making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, four counts of making a terroristic threat, seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime and seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME NEW YORK TERRORISM TEXAS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Tom Homan Has an Update on the Migrant Kids Who Went Missing Under the Biden Administration Leah Barkoukis
Texas A&M President Resigns After Firestorm Over Viral Gender Ideology Video Dmitri Bolt
Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
Biden's DOJ Launched a Witch Hunt Against Charlie Kirk and TPUSA Katie Pavlich
The Murder of Charlie Kirk Was Not a George Floyd Moment Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement