The Supreme Court Might Determine Lisa Cook's Fate
AOC Voted Against a Resolution Honoring Charlie Kirk – but That Wasn't All
Kamala Harris Eviscerates Joe Biden Over Pre-Debate Phone Call
TikTok Might Be Saved After All
US Coast Guard Operation Pacific Viper Seizes 5,000 Pounds of Drugs, Nabs More...
Illinois Democrat Kat Abughazaleh Claims First Amendment Violation After She Tries To Bloc...
Texas Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Terroristic Threats Against Zohran Mamdani
Federal Judge Tosses President Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Against NYT
Kavanaugh Would-Be Assassin Now Identifies As a Transgender Woman
RFK Jr.’s CDC Panel Begins to Change Childhood Vaccine Recommendations With This Vaccine
Tom Homan Has an Update on the Migrant Kids Who Went Missing Under...
DNC Backs Newsom’s Power Grab to Rig California Elections
After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Erika Kirk Sends a Message: She’s in Control and...
House GOP Backs Trump’s Crime Crackdown As Democrats Continue to Shield Lawlessness
Tipsheet

Palm Notes Gaffe: Jay Collins Writes Speech on Hand While Weighing Run Against Byron Donalds

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 19, 2025 2:25 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Rep. Byron Donalds is running to be the next governor of Florida. He's racked up several impressive endorsements, including from Florida Republican Rep. Mike Haridopolos, Rep. Aaron Bean, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Florida's Lt. Governor, Jay Collins, is considering challenging Donalds, according to Politico:

President Donald Trump’s hand-picked choice to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis may soon face another Republican challenger: Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.

Collins told POLITICO this week that his family is supportive of him running for governor and that, if he enters the race, he’ll do so this year — possibly as soon as October or November.

Collins just became Lt. Governor after Ron DeSantis appointed him to the post last month.

But a keen-eyed X user noticed Collins had an interesting place to write his speech notes: the palm of his hand.

While most of the writing on Collins's hand isn't legible, there are clearly some bullet points, including the first one that says "Intro."

One X user said, "Byron Donalds will be the next Governor," and another added, "He has to write it on his hand because he doesn’t even believe in what he says." Others wondered why Collins didn't use notecards.

Recommended

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement

Polling shows Donalds far ahead of any Republican opponents, including Jay Collins. In a poll from September 8, Ryan Tyson for The American Promise had Donalds leading with 40% while Collins and Paul Renner each had 2%. Another poll showed Donalds would beat Democrat David Jolly in the general election.

In response to that poll, Ryan Smith, Chief Strategist for the Byron Donalds for Governor Campaign said,  "The data is consistent and clear. President Trump’s endorsement is the gold standard. Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next governor because he is THE proven conservative fighter endorsed by President Trump."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BYRON DONALDS DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA REPUBLICAN PARTY RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Kavanaugh Would-Be Assassin Now Identifies As a Transgender Woman Dmitri Bolt
AOC Voted Against a Resolution Honoring Charlie Kirk – but That Wasn't All Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Has an Update on the Migrant Kids Who Went Missing Under the Biden Administration Leah Barkoukis
A Resolution to Honor Charlie Kirk Passed — but the Real Story Is in the Vote Count Jeff Charles
Kamala Harris Eviscerates Joe Biden Over Pre-Debate Phone Call Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement