As Byron Donalds Clinches Endorsements, Casey DeSantis Must Consider Whether a GOP Civil War Is Worth It

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) wants to be the next governor of Florida. Ron DeSantis’ time in the mansion is coming to an end next year. Given that the Sunshine State is ruby red, I’m confident that whoever is the Republican nominee can fend off David Jolly, a Republican-turned-Democrat whose mind got broken by the Trump presidency. It’s too early, but as of now, it looks like Donalds could be in a duel with Casey DeSantis, the current First Lady of Florida, though she hasn’t officially announced yet. We’ll get to that later.

For now, Donalds secured the endorsement of Florida Republican Rep. Mike Haridopolos, whose district encompasses a good chunk of Florida’s Space Coast. Donalds wants NASA’s headquarters to be relocated there.

“Byron Donalds is the proven conservative leader we need to be Florida’s next Governor. As President Trump’s endorsed candidate, Byron will ensure Florida remains the strongest, safest, and freest state in the nation. Byron is also committed to cementing Florida as the number one state in America for space. I am proud to endorse Byron Donalds for Governor,” said Haridopolos in a statement.

Haridopolos joins President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and other top Trump officials who have endorsed Donalds’ gubernatorial bid.

Still, a ‘way too soon’ poll showed Casey DeSantis leading Donalds. It could be a bloody primary, but last week, Politico opted not to peddle fake news and offered some very good reasons for why the First Lady of Florida might not jump into the ring, not least of it being that Donalds already has Trump’s endorsement. There’s local baggage, and if she loses, Ron’s window for a possible White House run could be shut forever:

The Hope Florida mess. Every candidate for office needs to explain why they’re qualified to run. Hope Florida has been Casey DeSantis’ main platform as first lady. Its goal is to connect people in need with community resources and reduce reliance on government programs. Problem is: Its affiliated nonprofit is mired in controversy after $10 million it received from a settlement on Medicaid — which covers poor and disabled Floridians — appears to have made its way to an outside political committee. Making matters worse is that state House hearings from this year scrutinizing the funds were public and recorded, providing a ready-made TV ad for the Donalds campaign to use against her. — The DeSantis operation has lost some luster. Gov. DeSantis was one of the most powerful Republicans in America after winning reelection in 2022. He still remains famous and gets big headlines, but he isn’t the powerhouse he once was. Remember, the political committee backing him spent $130 million for him to lose to Trump in Iowa. His fundraising today has a far smaller footprint, and the team he had around him has largely moved on. “Raising money will be a challenge with an early session and the White House against you,” one Florida-based lobbyist said, referring to the legislative session that starts in January. “Without a clear oppo research ace in the hole, what is the plan to overcome POTUS?” — A loss would be further choke off Gov. DeSantis’ future. The Donalds operation, which includes Trump 2024 alums, would likely paint a Casey DeSantis campaign as “anti-Trump” and a “betrayal.” One veteran GOP activist and observer of Florida politics went so far as to say they thought the DeSantises’ efforts to exile SUSIE WILES, the now-White House chief of staff who helped lead Trump’s comeback, had been their “biggest and dumbest political mistake” that “ended both of their political careers.” It’s just one of several reasons many observers view a 2028 run for president or a spot in the Trump administration as farfetched for Gov. DeSantis, even as Wiles has said the experience is in the past. His reputation would be tarnished further by another big loss, they say. Plus, political operatives predict a gubernatorial campaign would be brutal. MAGA allies would likely bring scrutiny to the couple, questioning — like they did in 2024 — how the first lady affords her wardrobe given she hasn’t reported any assets or earnings. Voters will be reminded of the private jets. She is also likely to face questions about who takes care of their young children, something rarely asked of young fathers. — Voters have shown they’re anti-dynasty. Andrew Cuomo. Jeb Bush. Hillary Clinton. These are just a few examples of politicians whose last names wound up hurting their chances at higher office. Today’s era of populist voters tend to reject the status quo and entrenched power. When they see politics turn into a family business, they view it as an end-run around term limits for people desperate to cling to power.

You move, Mrs. DeSantis.

