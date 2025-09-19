The Supreme Court Might Determine Lisa Cook's Fate
Tipsheet

Hollywood Reporter Tries to Gaslight Readers Over Jimmy Kimmel's Charlie Kirk Comments

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 19, 2025 5:45 PM
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The Left is circling the wagons to protect suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel was taken off the air indefinitely on Wednesday, two days after he told his audience that Tyler Robinson, the man who allegedly assassinated Charlie Kirk, was MAGA.

Kimmel's remarks were very clear and unambiguous: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

They were also a lie and insulting to Kirk and all American conservatives. It turned out ABC big-wigs wanted Kimmel to apologize for what he said, and Kimmel refused. Instead, he penned an anti-MAGA screed for his Wednesday night opening monologue, and that's when execs pulled the plug on his late-night career.

But many in the media have come out to defend Kirk, including the Hollywood Reporter, with some next-level gaslighting:

Here's more:

Never has a snarky, clumsily worded and insensitive-sounding aside caused so much trouble.

Jimmy Kimmel’s comment about Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson has sparked a cascading series of dramatic (and chilling) events that have resulted Disney suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely.”

But many — if not most — are interpreting the comment in a way that its phrasing does not entirely support. Entirely being the operative word.

Let’s look at his viral quote again: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

What's next is just an incredible attempt at spinning the un-spinnable:

The overwhelming read on this has been: Jimmy Kimmel said, or at least strongly suggested, that Robinson was MAGA. That’s been the contention of countless conservatives and plenty of not-so-conservatives. And the facts about Robinson released by authorities so far suggest the suspect was not, in fact, MAGA (according to The New York Times, his mother told prosecutors that her son had recently shifted toward the political left and had become “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” among other details about the suspect).

Shorter Hollywood Reporter: Who are you going to believe, us or your lying eyes and ears?

They gave Kirk no such nuance and semantic consideration.

The "overwhelming read" on this is overwhelming precisely because we all heard or read what Kimmel said and there's no need to interpret it any other way.

He said Tyler Robinson is MAGA. Full stop. And he said it after Robinson was arrested and authorities made it public that Robinson was a Leftist who hated Charlie Kirk.

The fact that Kimmel refused to apologize but wanted to continue attacking MAGA only solidifies that correct interpretation of his remarks.

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM FREE SPEECH JIMMY KIMMEL MEDIA BIAS

