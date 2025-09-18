YAF Demands Colleges Change Course to Protect Campus Conservatives Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

In the wake of the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, the Young America's Foundation (YAF) is issuing a letter to college campuses demanding that they change course and protect the safety and equality of conservative students and visiting speakers.

Advertisement

The Left and university officials have a terrible track record of tolerating conservative speakers, demonstrations, and student organizations on campus. At San Francisco State University (SFSU), swimmer and women's rights advocate Riley Gaines was assaulted and forced to hide from a mob of trans-rights activists. Then-president of SFSU's student association, Karina Zamora, defended the mob saying, "I condemn and stand against the hateful and promotion of violence spread by TPUSA and Riley Gaines as well as the confrontational behavior of the University Police Department at the behest of Campus Administration."

More recently, college students have been harrassed by those celebrating Charlie Kirk's death and memorials to Kirk on college campuses and elsewhere have been vandalized.

Here is the statement from YAF:

Young America’s Foundation President Governor Scott Walker announced Wednesday that he is sending a letter to the leader of every college and university in America — as well as to the chair of each institution’s governing board — urging them to sign YAF’s Contract for Safe Campus Dialogue. On behalf of YAF and its thousands of student activists nationwide, the contract asks leaders of each institution of higher education to pledge they will: Ensure that conservatives, as well as others along the ideological spectrum, are welcome to talk on campus.

Ensure that students, speakers, and staff are safe at all events on campus by allocating appropriate security.

Ensure that all school faculty, staff, and administrators support all students along the ideological spectrum equally and in good faith. As Governor Walker’s letter to school leaders emphasizes: “The politically motivated murder of activist, husband, and father Charlie Kirk should serve as a wakeup call to the higher education community. It is beyond high time that colleges and universities acknowledge that they have a special responsibility to create a safe environment for the free and open exchange of ideas and open inquiry on their campuses. This responsibility carries additional weight when it comes to conservative speakers and students, who face heightened risk to life and limb in the current political environment. Public colleges and universities have a legal obligation to comport with the First Amendment’s constitutional protections for free speech and association. However, no institution of higher education—public or private—can be worthy of the name if it permits the assassin’s veto to silence free expression, inquiry, and association.



On behalf of thousands of students nationwide, Young America’s Foundation asks you and your institution to sign the Contract for Safe Campus Dialogue and commit to making your campus safe for conservative ideas and speakers.” “Historically, Young America’s Foundation has sponsored more conservative speakers than any other group in the country,” remarked Governor Walker. “Now, we will join with every other conservative organization working on college campuses to ensure the safety of every student, speaker, and staff member while increasing the number of conservative speakers on campus. YAF has and always will have our students’ backs,” he added. “We will be stronger than ever.”

Scott Walker reiterated YAF's demands to the leaders of our nation's universities and colleges on X:

We demand that university and college leaders ensure that conservatives are safe and welcome on campus. Help us push the leaders of every school in America to sign this contract! https://t.co/ggm6jea6zm — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 17, 2025

Walker also spoke at a public memorial held in honor of Charlie Kirk this week in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He told the crowd, "In the end, no one person will replace Charlie Kirk. It will take all of us here tonight, and millions more like us around this nation and across the world. We will not be silenced. We will be Charlie’s voice forevermore.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!