SFSU Student President Defends Pro-Trans Mob Who Attacked Riley Gaines

Karina Zamora, president of Associated Students of San Francisco State University, released a statement on Tuesday condemning Turning Point USA speaker Riley Gaines for bringing "violence" to campus for defending women's sports from biological men. Zamora went as far as to blame the police officers who defended Gaines from the mob for their role in escalating the situation.

"I, as President of Associated Students, condemn and stand against the hateful and promotion of violence spread by TPUSA and Riley Gaines as well as the confrontational behavior of the University Police Department at the behest of Campus Administration," Zamora wrote.

Zamora then goes on to call for school President Lynn Mahoney and her administration to hold themselves accountable "and host a community forum to hear how damaging these tactics have been to our student body," adding, "To our trans-identifying students: we see you, we hear you, and we uplift your voices."





"All for sharing my lived experience of competing against a male and why its harmful to not have sex protected sports...At least we can agree that SFSU needs to hold themselves accountable," Gaines tweeted in response to the statement.

Gaines says she was punched by someone within the mob as she was being escorted out by police.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.



Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023



