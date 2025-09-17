ABC Is Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely Over Charlie Kirk Remarks
FBI Investigating Radical LGBT Group for Possible Ties to Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassi...
Three Police Officers Killed, Two wounded in York County, Pennsylvania Shooting
FCC Chair Threatens Action After Kimmel Claimed MAGA Killed Charlie Kirk
Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan Fails to Turn Down the Temperature, Calls Republicans 'Extremist...
VIP
ABC News Reporter Gives Us a Sniper's Love Story, As the Rest of...
Judge Halts Suspensions, DOE Cites Title IX Violations in Loudoun County Public Schools...
Air Traffic Control Yells at Spirit Flight After It Drifts Dangerously Close to...
Blame Social Media, Guns, Vacuums -- Anything But Transgenders
UCSD Forces Students to Affirm Gender Ideology in Mandatory Training or Risk Losing...
Paul, Sanders Clash as Fired CDC Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Vaccine Mandates
Four Republicans Sink Vote to Censure Rep. Omar over Charlie Kirk Comments
Feds to Vermont: You Can’t Police the World’s Climate
Family Defrauded US of Over $4M in CARES Act Funds
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Proves CNN Panelists Wrong With Thread Showing the Left Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Death

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 17, 2025 5:45 PM
Business Wire

Earlier today, we told you how Scott Jenning's fellow CNN panelists denied that Democrats were celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination.

It was understandably frustrating and maddening for Jennings, who decided to start a thread documenting all the Leftists reveling in the murder.

Advertisement

Let's educate them.

Yikes. That's vile, and echoes how the Left loved Luigi Mangione.

Here's a supercut of the sick celebrations:

Wow.

That is absolutely horrifying.

"All these yt boys need the Charlie treatment."

Absolutely vile.

Recommended

ABC Is Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely Over Charlie Kirk Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This gives us hope for the future.

There's the proof the CNN panelists say doesn't exist.

BlueSky is an absolute cesspool. Several of those posts say variations of "Matt Walsh next" or "Trump next."

Some of those say, "I hope they do Joe Rogan next" and "Can we get J.K. Rowling next, like the UK would be unbearable about it but it's for the greater good of trans people."

He sure did.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) issued a statement today protecting the "free speech" of professors while refusing to condemn the killing. The first transgender Olympian, BMX rider Chelsea Wolfe, also celebrated the death, saying "Being a Nazi is completely optional btw...[Charlie Kirk] didn’t have to do all that, but he did and now he’s dead" before concluding "don’t live your life in a way that the world is better following your death." As if that wasn't vile enough, Wolfe also told a protester to "go suck a sawn-off shotgun."

Advertisement

Of course, the gaslighting on this issue is off the charts. We have thousands of examples of Leftists cheering and celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk over political disagreements. And while the media tries to ignore that, they're also attempting to deflect the motives behind the shooting -- with Jimmy Kimmel claiming alleged assassin Tyler Robinson is MAGA and ABC's Matt Gutman trying to paint Robinson's relationship with his trans partner as "loving" and "touching."

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CNN DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC Is Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely Over Charlie Kirk Remarks Matt Vespa
FCC Chair Threatens Action After Kimmel Claimed MAGA Killed Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis
Blame Social Media, Guns, Vacuums -- Anything But Transgenders Ann Coulter
Leftist Keyboard Warrior 'Destiny' Says Conservatives 'Should Be Afraid of Getting Killed' Jeff Charles
Remember the First Man They Arrested After Charlie Kirk Was Shot? New Details About Him Are Disturbing. Guy Benson
FBI Investigating Radical LGBT Group for Possible Ties to Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

ABC Is Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely Over Charlie Kirk Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement