Scott Jennings Proves CNN Panelists Wrong With Thread Showing the Left Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Death

Earlier today, we told you how Scott Jenning's fellow CNN panelists denied that Democrats were celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination.

It was understandably frustrating and maddening for Jennings, who decided to start a thread documenting all the Leftists reveling in the murder.

Last night, an entire table doubted the THOUSANDS of online celebrations of the left over Charlie Kirk’s murder.



Seems like folks need an education. Let’s compile a long thread here so they are forced to see and accept the truth 👇 pic.twitter.com/zU5nwNGXc6 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 17, 2025

Let's educate them.

Yikes. That's vile, and echoes how the Left loved Luigi Mangione.

Here's a supercut of the sick celebrations:

You got it..pic.twitter.com/wUP3WZ1xP2 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 17, 2025

Wow.

If course the absolute best source is @libsoftiktok https://t.co/92Z4QVy9Zf — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) September 17, 2025

That is absolutely horrifying.

"All these yt boys need the Charlie treatment."

One of the worst ones right herehttps://t.co/SaaJMy59KH — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) September 17, 2025

Absolutely vile.

Glad to help you out, @ScottJenningsKY. Out of the THOUSANDS of examples I could use, I picked this one because it shows that KIDS (these happen to be minority kids) ARE SMARTER THAN THEIR TEACHERS OR THE CNN PANEL. https://t.co/yYu8ArAed1 — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) September 17, 2025

This gives us hope for the future.

The are even destroying memorials to Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/Ugir7bixEP — Amtru 13 (@Amtru13) September 17, 2025

There's the proof the CNN panelists say doesn't exist.

A tin tiny subsampling here from lefty BlueSky pic.twitter.com/qzUHXdacl5 — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) September 17, 2025

BlueSky is an absolute cesspool. Several of those posts say variations of "Matt Walsh next" or "Trump next."

It's the very definition of gaslighting. pic.twitter.com/p08qnzjKN4 — C. Gray (@angelwakingup2) September 17, 2025

Some of those say, "I hope they do Joe Rogan next" and "Can we get J.K. Rowling next, like the UK would be unbearable about it but it's for the greater good of trans people."

Here’s Jimmy Kimmel lying to his entire audience about Charlie Kirk’s assassin. https://t.co/TF9T4IC6xp — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) September 17, 2025

He sure did.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) issued a statement today protecting the "free speech" of professors while refusing to condemn the killing. The first transgender Olympian, BMX rider Chelsea Wolfe, also celebrated the death, saying "Being a Nazi is completely optional btw...[Charlie Kirk] didn’t have to do all that, but he did and now he’s dead" before concluding "don’t live your life in a way that the world is better following your death." As if that wasn't vile enough, Wolfe also told a protester to "go suck a sawn-off shotgun."

Of course, the gaslighting on this issue is off the charts. We have thousands of examples of Leftists cheering and celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk over political disagreements. And while the media tries to ignore that, they're also attempting to deflect the motives behind the shooting -- with Jimmy Kimmel claiming alleged assassin Tyler Robinson is MAGA and ABC's Matt Gutman trying to paint Robinson's relationship with his trans partner as "loving" and "touching."

