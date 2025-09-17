ABC Reporter Backtracks After Describing Charlie Kirk Shooter’s Texts to Trans Lover As 'Touching'

ABC News’ national correspondent Matt Gutman has issued an apology after drawing backlash for describing the assassin of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, in unusually sympathetic terms, highlighting his “touching” and “intimate” messages to a trans lover in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

Advertisement

WTF?!



ABC’s Matt Gutman says that the messages of the shooter confessing to the m*rder of Charlie Kirk were "VERY TOUCHING."



What about the confession of an alleged killer is "touching"???



Sickpic.twitter.com/cZb5uOHern — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2025

Gutman said that the messages were "very touching, in a way, that I think many of us didn't expect. A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect's roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him 'my love,' and, 'I want to protect you, my love.'"

"The terminology he used, he was trying to protect him," Gutman continued later. "He kept calling him 'my love.' 'My reason for doing this is to protect you.'"

He has since apologized for those remarks.

"Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk—a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue—and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference," Gutman said Wednesday. "I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear."

UPDATE: ABC's Matt Gutman issued an apology saying he "deeply regrets" calling the text messages of Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter "VERY TOUCHING"



Do you accept his apology? https://t.co/qNVMO7mQY0 pic.twitter.com/fA5sLsx2vc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2025

Not even a week has passed since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and yet major media figures are already softening the edges of a political killing, casting the gunman’s words in a sympathetic light, purely because of the identity of the person he texted.

🚨@KatiePavlich calls OUT the media for attempting to paint Tyler Robinson as a victim.



"A number of people in the media are trying to find some hook here to make it so that this guy — the guy who allegedly STOLE Charlie Kirk from his FAMILY, from his CHILDREN, from the COUNTRY… pic.twitter.com/uNvH9Cz4BP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.