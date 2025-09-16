Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

FBI Director Kash Patel Clashes With Sen. Cory Booker in Heated Hearing on Kirk Probe, FBI Leadership

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 16, 2025 2:15 PM
Senate Television via AP

FBI Director Kash Patel is on Capitol Hill today for a hearing before Congress about various topics, including his handling of the Charlie Kirk investigation.

Here's more from ABC News:

FBI Director Kash Patel kicked off two days of questioning on Tuesday from congressional committees about his tenure leading the FBI so far. He's also facing questions about the assassination of conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk last week.

In his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Patel addressed his handling of the Kirk investigation -- something he faced criticism for after he shared on social media at one point that a suspect was in custody, but then had to backtrack an hour and a half later.

Earlier, he answered questions from Mazie Hirono (D-HI) about the FBI fitness test -- questioning in which Hirono admitted men and women are physiologically different.

Corey Booker (D-NJ) also questioned Patel, and accused him of being a "failed leader" who would be out of a job soon:

Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess Why. Amy Curtis
This is wishcasting by Booker, of course. Booker angrily accused Patel of "tarnish[ing]" the agency and "supplicat[ing] himself to the will of Donald Trump" before warning the President would "cut him loose" from the job.

The optics of the video clip alone are telling. Booker is clearly angry and gesturing while Patel is calm and collected. After the attack by Booker, Patel shot back that Booker's "rant of false information does not bring this country together" before Booker tried to interrupt him and the two had heated exchange before Booker said he's "not afraid" of Patel.

Senator Grassley (R-IA) chastised Booker and said Patel had time to respond.

And respond Patle did. He said that under his leadership, the FBI has arrested 23,000 violent felons and 15,000 child predators, seized 6,000 weapons, imprisoned 300 human traffickers, found 4,700 missing children, and got 1,600 kilograms of fentanyl off our streets.

