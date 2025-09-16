Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess Why.

During a hearing with FBI Director Kash Patel, Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) asked him a very interesting question about changes he made to a fitness test required for some applicants.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Mazie Hirono is BIG MAD that the FBI is requiring certain applicants to pass a fitness test, including pull-ups "which a lot of women cannot because of physiological differences?"



So men and women ARE different, senator? pic.twitter.com/DZLttvIgl8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

Sen. Hirono asked Patel, "One question I had is that you are now requiring applicants to be able to do a certain kind of pull-ups, which a lot of women cannot because of physiological differences. Are you requiring these kinds of pull-ups?"

Patel responded, "We are requiring a physical program at BFTC (Basic Field Training Course) at Quantico because FBI agents carrying guns in the field have to chase down bad guys and do really hard work. The physical fitness standards of those agents are appropriately assessed" before affirming that the FBI now expects agents to pass the 1811 standards at BFTC.

The BFTC includes a timed run, sit-ups, push-ups, and marksmanship training as well as academic and other performance standards.

The most interesting part of this exchange, however, is Hirono's accidental admission that men and women have physiological differences. After years of Democrats telling us there's no difference between men and women, and their rabid support of letting men play in women's sports.

In fact, Mazie Hirono herself blocked "anti-trans" legislation that would have prohibited men from competing in women's sports back in 2022. During her remarks, Hirono said Republicans were "hurl[ing] insulting lies about transgender girls dominating sports" before calling the bans "deeply harmful" to "transgender girls."

So we have to ask Senator Hirono, which is it -- are women at a physiological disadvantage compared to men, or is it a lie that men dominate women's sports?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.