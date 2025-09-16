Springfield Anchor Beni Rae Harmony Resigns After Suspension for On-Air Charlie Kirk Tribute

A Springfield, Illinois news host and reporter for WICS ABC 20 resigned this week after the station suspended her for her on-air remembrance of Charlie Kirk.

Beni Rae Harmony once worked for TPUSA, the conservative organization founded by Kirk, and went on-air on Friday, September 12 to honor her former boss and mentor.

Harmony began her tearful segment by telling viewers her remarks would be "heavy" and to "please bear with me" before saying, "It's okay if you feel sadness, it's okay if you're grieving."

Effective immediately, I have resigned from @WICS_ABC20 after being SUSPENDED for airing a non-partisan tribute to Charlie Kirk this past Friday.



Many in the mainstream media have been fired or punished for mocking his assassination. I believe I am the first to be targeted for… pic.twitter.com/y41QOWDBl5 — Beni Rae Harmony (@BeniRaeHarmony) September 15, 2025

She also shared what Kirk often told his employees: "When conversations stop happening, when individuals become wordless, that's when violence begins," before asking viewers to "stand up for your friends, stand up for your beliefs."

On Monday, Harmony was suspended and resigned her position, writing on Facebook:

I have formally resigned from WICS ABC Newschannel 20, effective immediately.



If you are waiting for a text from me, or email back regarding segments, or scheduling: Please direct all emails and calls to the WICS Newsroom, and someone will respond.



This is guided by values that are essential to who I am, to which I refuse to set aside, in order to keep a job. I choose my faith, and love of country, and always will.



I love you all from the bottom of my heart.



Thank you, Springfield. My home. My community. My people.

God Bless Our Troops. God Bless Our First Responders, and God Bless these United States of America.

Harmony's suspension comes as several people find themselves suspended or fired for celebrating Kirk's assassination online. This includes doctors, airline pilots, educators, and even Office Depot employees.

As some users noted, it appeared the station knew about or approved the segment, making the reason behind the suspension unclear.

But the suspension raised the ire of many who see it as an unfair response to perfectly acceptable commentary on the death of Kir, especially with other vile comments circulating online and even in the media. Last week, MSNBC fired Matthew Dowd for his remarks about the shooting.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called Harmony's tribute "powerful" and told her he made FCC Chair Brendan Carr aware of the situation. One X user commented on Harmony's post, saying, "We live in mean-spirited, graceless, and incredibly stupid times," and actor Nick Searcy told Harmony, "Greater things are in your future because of your courage and conviction."

Multiple media outlets have reached out to WICS-ABC20, and the station has -- so far -- declined to comment and has not made any public official response regarding Harmony’s suspension or resignation.

