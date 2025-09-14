South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson Introduces Bill to Re-Impose Jackson-Vanik Sanctions on Russia

On September 10, Russia tested NATO by violating Polish airspace with multiple drones.

As Townhall reported, this "move is a speed bump in the peace process that President Trump has been trying to broker between Russia and Ukraine. Now Moscow is poking the bear with an official NATO member, tempting the invocation of Article V."

The Ukrainian military warned that the Russian drones were headed towards the Polish city of Zamosc, according to the New York Post, and added:

“Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian shahid drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House,” South Carolina GOP Rep. Joe Wilson posted on X just before 8:30 p.m. “This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin’s continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations. I urge President Trump to respond with mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia.” Sen. Dick Durban also took aim at Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for repeatedly violating NATO airspace and “testing our resolve to protect Poland and the Baltic nations.”

Now Rep. Wilson has introduced a bill to re-impose Jackson-Vanik Sanctions on Russia.

A statement from Rep. Wilson's office read:

Congressman Joe Wilson introduced the No Trade with Terrorists Act. This legislation will reimpose the Jackson-Vanik Sanctions on the Russian Federation. “After the attack on Poland, I’m grateful to introduce this bill to reimpose Jackson-Vanik on Russia cutting off all trade with this terrorist dictatorship. President Obama and John Kerry wrongfully repealed this law during the misguided Russia Reset which encouraged war criminal Putin to occupy Crimea. Trump will fix it,” said Rep. Wilson.

Wilson also posted news of his legislation on X:

After the attack on Poland, I’m grateful to introduce this bill to reimpose Jackson-Vanik on Russia cutting off all trade with this terrorist dictatorship. President Obama and John Kerry wrongfully repealed this law during the misguided Russia Reset which encouraged war criminal… pic.twitter.com/SVwjXB2vNQ — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) September 10, 2025

So what would a reimposition of those sanctions mean? Caliber reports:

Enacted in 1974 as part of the Trade Act, the Jackson-Vanik amendment was a Cold War-era tool designed to pressure non-market economies—initially the Soviet Union—into allowing free emigration, particularly for Jews and dissidents, by denying them most-favoured-nation (MFN) trade status. It required annual presidential waivers for countries to maintain normal trade relations, linking commerce to human rights compliance. Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has imposed sweeping sanctions, reducing direct trade to $3.5 billion in 2024—down 90% from pre-war peaks, per U.S. Census Bureau data. Key remaining flows include fertilisers, nuclear fuel, and seafood imports, but reinstating Jackson-Vanik would eliminate tariff exemptions, potentially adding $500 million in annual duties and complicating supply chains.

The measure has been referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means, and there is no date set for a vote on Wilson's bill.

