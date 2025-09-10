VIP
What the Hell Is Going on in Poland?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 10, 2025 12:30 AM
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

What is going on in Poland? Is Russia insane? Moscow seemed to be testing NATO last night, launching reported suicide drone attacks on Poland. These aerial devices breached Polish airspace, which Warsaw described as an act of aggression. As of now, we have no reports of casualties, but fighter jets were scrambled in response to the threat. The Polish government issued a shelter-in-place order for nearly 10 million Poles (via NYT):

Poland said on Wednesday that it had shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace during a massive attack on targets across the border in Ukraine, calling it an “act of aggression” by Moscow. 

Poland and allied air forces launched warplanes in response and put ground-based air defenses on high alert, the Polish military said. It said that drones had repeatedly violated the country’s airspace after Russia began a wave of strikes in Ukraine, near the Polish border. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Poland. The military did not say how many drones had entered the country’s airspace or how many were shot down. The military said it was looking for crash sites. 

“This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens,” the military’s operational command said on social media. 

[…] 

At least three Polish airports were temporarily closed because of the military operation, including the country’s biggest, Warsaw Chopin Airport, according to notices posted by the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States. 

The Polish military advised people to stay at home. It said the biggest threat was in Poland’s eastern provinces, including Podlaskie, on the border with Belarus; the province of Masovia, which includes the capital, Warsaw; and Lublin, which borders both Belarus and Ukraine.

Russia’s full-scale offensive in Ukraine is in its fourth year, and it has recently ramped up its drone and missile attacks on the country, despite efforts by the United States and other countries to broker peace. 

This move is a speed bump in the peace process that President Trump has been trying to broker between Russia and Ukraine. Now Moscow is poking the bear with an official NATO member, tempting the invocation of Article V. This situation is serious, though expect the liberal media to take a ‘I told ya so’ angle since all they do is hate Trump and America. Sure, Putin isn’t the most reliable actor, but you need to talk to the Russians if you want to end the war, which everyone wants.

