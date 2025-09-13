Cenk Uygur Loses His Mind When Dave Rubin Reads His Own Words About Charlie Kirk Back to Him

Dave Rubin appeared on Piers Morgan's "Uncensored" today to discuss his late friend, Charlie Kirk, and the Left's political rhetoric. Rubin said that pretending that inflammatory political rhetoric is "symmetrical" is "deeply dangerous."

Advertisement

He specifically called out fellow guest Cenk Uygur and asked about the titles of some videos that are still up on Cenk's channel.

WATCH:

I’ve been trying to be as reconciliatory as possible, but it’s hard when the people who call us all Nazi’s pretend they had nothing to do with any of this.



So I just read Cenk’s video titles about Charlie and Trump back to him.



It went as well as you would expect. pic.twitter.com/x3F1eqIvh3 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 12, 2025

After Kirk's death, Cenk sent an emotional post on X that read, "... Charlie died. God damn it, this is not the way!! I didn’t just know him from our interviews and debates, but I met his wonderful wife. This is beyond heartbreaking!! Violence is so stupid! He was a real person, a human being, who just died in front of our eyes. Tragic!!"

But when confronted with some of his video titles and past statements, Cenk repeatedly yelled at Rubin to "shut up" and accused Rubin of trying to incite violence against him.

Rubin continued by reading titles specifically related to Kirk:

Here I read his garbage titles about Charlie specifically right back to him. pic.twitter.com/KVIMEuyp2h — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 12, 2025

Rubin called Kirk one of the "best human beings I ever met" who "did not have a bone of racism, misogyny" in his body. Then Rubin asked Cenk if he thought Kirk wanted to be martyred. Cenk was offended by the question, calling it "asinine" before Rubin played a video of Cenk saying Kirk was playing the "victim" and had "easy martyrdom" after being accosted by Antifa in Philadelphia.

Cenk denied saying what he said, and yelled for Rubin to "cut this crap out" multiple times.

Others noticed the double standard and Cenk's outrage over having his own words read back to him:

This is incredible. He’s calls people nazis but freaks out over violence happening to him because you read the titles to his videos back to him. What a psycho. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 12, 2025

Rubin responded:

Yea it’s utterly pointless to be on a show with him except to do just that… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 12, 2025

He also noted today was a release of all the emotions he's been feeling since Kirk's death:

The sadness and anger have been brewing since the news and I needed an outlet.



Glad it helped you, too! https://t.co/yB5aj0eYhe — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 12, 2025

It helped us all.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!