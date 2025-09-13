Why the NYT Needed to Correct Their Article on Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

Cenk Uygur Loses His Mind When Dave Rubin Reads His Own Words About Charlie Kirk Back to Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 13, 2025 12:00 PM
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Dave Rubin appeared on Piers Morgan's "Uncensored" today to discuss his late friend, Charlie Kirk, and the Left's political rhetoric. Rubin said that pretending that inflammatory political rhetoric is "symmetrical" is "deeply dangerous." 

He specifically called out fellow guest Cenk Uygur and asked about the titles of some videos that are still up on Cenk's channel. 

WATCH:

After Kirk's death, Cenk sent an emotional post on X that read, "... Charlie died. God damn it, this is not the way!! I didn’t just know him from our interviews and debates, but I met his wonderful wife. This is beyond heartbreaking!! Violence is so stupid! He was a real person, a human being, who just died in front of our eyes. Tragic!!"

But when confronted with some of his video titles and past statements, Cenk repeatedly yelled at Rubin to "shut up" and accused Rubin of trying to incite violence against him.

Rubin continued by reading titles specifically related to Kirk:

Rubin called Kirk one of the "best human beings I ever met" who "did not have a bone of racism, misogyny" in his body. Then Rubin asked Cenk if he thought Kirk wanted to be martyred. Cenk was offended by the question, calling it "asinine" before Rubin played a video of Cenk saying Kirk was playing the "victim" and had "easy martyrdom" after being accosted by Antifa in Philadelphia.

Cenk denied saying what he said, and yelled for Rubin to "cut this crap out" multiple times.

Others noticed the double standard and Cenk's outrage over having his own words read back to him:

Rubin responded:

He also noted today was a release of all the emotions he's been feeling since Kirk's death:

It helped us all.

