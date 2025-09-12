VIP
J.K. Rowling Defends Free Speech, Calls Out Hypocrisy and Violence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 12, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

Harry Potter author and women's rights advocate J.K. Rowling isn't one to shy away from speaking her mind. She's earned more than a few admirers on the Right (and many enemies on the Left) for her stance on transgender issues and her tireless defense of free speech.

Yesterday, she reminded all of us that words mean things.

The last line reads:

If you believe political opponents should be punished with violence or death, you're a terrorist.

She is, of course, correct. And her post resonated with people.

The entire post says:

Not sure why the reflections of a complete stranger in Scotland who writes wonderful fiction should matter to me. Not sure how I am supposed to return to seeking discussion from those who would dance on my grave. I’ve been through terrorist attacks, hurricanes, losses of loved ones, and this shouldn’t bother me as much as it does. But here we are. It’s dark. But thanks for the hug.

In her response, Rowling called said the poster is "empathetic human being:"

That didn't stop her detractors from pouncing on Rowling's perfectly reasonable statement, twisting what Rowling said not only in this post but throughout her fight for women's rights.

An X user quoted Rowling and said, "You want people dead for simply expressing their gender identity, shut the f*** up."

Rowling responded as only she can:

As always, there's no evidence to back up the claim, thus proving Rowling is correct.

